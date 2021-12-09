we reveal all the guests of our marathon starting at 15:00

Here we are! Today is the big day of The Game Awards, the video game Oscars will air on December 10 starting at 02:00 in the morning Italian time but obviously we will not leave you alone in the wait and for this we have prepared a very long marathon with many friends and special guests.

Starting at 3pm we’ll be live on Twitch and start heating the mood for guests to arrive: at 16:00 it will be the turn of MikeShowSha while at 17:00 Ualone will arrive to keep us company, followed at 18:00 by Farenz and at 19:00 from Falconero, finally at 20:00, just for dinner time, we will chat with Raiden and Midna of PlayerInside.

A special day to get ready for the big appointment with The Game Awards, it will be a very long night, starting at 02:00 we will comment on the event until dawn and we will keep you company until the early hours of Friday morning.

What games will there be at The Game Awards 2021? Among the certainties, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League and The Lord of the Rings Gollum, also confirmed the new Sonic game, Many rumors that want games like at the event Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, Obsidian’s Fable and Avowed. Obviously, the awards for the best games of the year are also very eagerly awaited, with the election of the best game of 2021. In short …. absolutely forbidden to miss, we are waiting for you on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it from 15:00.