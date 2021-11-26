We reveal how to get two Amazon coupons of 25 and 6 euros

While Amazon’s great Black Friday deals continue, in this article we reveal how get two Amazon coupons of 25 and 6 euros with Vodafone and Amazon.

How to get the 25 euro Vodafone voucher

Starting from the telephone operator, today new customers who subscribe to one of the operator attack offers of the Vodafone Special series will receive a free Amazon voucher of 25 euros.

To activate the Vodafone offers – Special Giga, Special 100 Digital Edition and Special Unlimited – it is necessary to access the dedicated page and select the operator of origin from the appropriate drop-down menu. The Amazon voucher can be obtained by new customers by November 29, 2021 and will be delivered via email within 30 days: within the email message there will be a unique code with the instructions to follow to make purchases on Amazon.it.

From the regulation we discover that the request for the prize will be made no later than February 26, 2022.

Discover the Vodafone offer for Black Friday

How to get the 6 euro Amazon voucher

Coming instead to the 6 euro Amazon voucher, you just need to top up the your Amazon account with 60 euros to receive the 6 euro voucher, no later than 11:59 pm on December 31, 2021 . The company announces that the promotion is available for one order and one account only; the discount coupon will be applied automatically at the time of payment for the next order.

The discount voucher can be used until 25:59 on March 31, 2021 for all orders placed on Amazon.it, except digital content, books, Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets, gift cards, Amazon Warehouse and products sold by third parties on the Marketplace.

Click here to apply for the Amazon promotion

