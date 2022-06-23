We reveal where to shop for Billie Eilish’s new perfume

Do you want to test the new perfume of singer Billie Eilish? We show you where to get it.

Like Ariana Grande, artist Billie Eilish got into perfumery by creating the brand: ” Billie Eilish Fragrances “.

Where to shop the perfume “EILISH“?

The perfume ” EILISH » is available at Nocibe. If you like sweet scents, this is the product for you. We find there oriental notes composed of sweet petals, tangerines, sweet spices, cocoa, vanilla, musk and tonka bean.

A perfume made with care

At only 20 years old, the singer has left nothing to chance. Passionate about the world of perfume, Billie Eilish was intimately involved in all stages of its design. More than a bottle, this one is a real decorative objectrepresenting the bust of a woman, inspired by the singer’s favorite body parts: the neck and the collarbones.

I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood running through your veins.

Very committed, the interpreter of “Bad Guys” leads many fights such as that of the animal cause, which is why she took care to select natural ingredients, cruelty freeandeco-responsible to make a perfume that reflects its values.

