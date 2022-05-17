We review some interpretations of Nikki Reed on her birthday

Nikki Reed has a birthday this May 17; There are already 34 candles that she had to blow out and we will celebrate this date reviewing the trajectory of the Californian actress.

The star is recognized for her role as Rosalie Hale in the vampire saga “Twilight”, however, she has worked in other equally striking productions.

Apart from shining in front of the camera, she is also a screenwriter and a fan of photography, judging by her Instagram posts.

Reed has two brothers: Joey and Nathan Reed. His mother, Cheryl Houston, is a stylist, while his father, Seth Reed, is a set designer.

After the divorce of his parents. Nikki moved in with her mom and distanced herself from her dad. When she entered her teenage years things got complicated in her house and at 14 years of age she moved out of her mother’s house and started living on her own.

On a more positive note, Nikki has already started her own family with none other than Ian Somerhalder, whom she married in 2015. The couple share a four-year-old daughter.

Next, we will show you some of the works in which the one born under the sign of Taurus has ventured in front of and behind the camera.

“Thirteenth”

Nikki Reed played misbehavior Evie Zamora, in this crude film with a controversial theme about the excesses and risks to which adolescents are exposed, in her case the age of 13.

As if that were not enough, today’s birthday girl co-wrote the project with Catherine Hardwicke, also the film’s director. Both became close while the director was her father’s girlfriend during 2002.

It is important to note that the interpreter was only 14 years old when production started. Evan Rachel Wood had the leading role: Tracy, inspired by Reed herself. Throughout the plot Evie and Tracy will get into various troubles together and live to the fullest.

“twilight”

In 2008, she was reunited with her stepmother, Catherine Hardwicke, for the aforementioned series of vampire films where she played Rosalie Hale, the obnoxious Cullen clan. The former was in charge of directing the first film.

The plot of “Twilight” centers on the young Bella Swan who fell madly in love with the vampire Edward and now can’t wait to become one of them to live with him for eternity. Rosalie is not a fan of Bella at all and this is something that she will understand at all times, on the other hand, the reason for the coldness of Nikki’s character in this tape is a scar from the past that marked her forever. The character’s partner is Emmet Cullen.

“A Sunday Horse”

In 2016, the aforementioned embodied the rider Debi, who suffers a terrible accident and the possibility of riding a horse again seems impossible. She even, she practically had to walk again.

Through therapy, exercises and motivation, this character will achieve the personal victory of doing what he likes again, however, as for the triumph in his field, you will have to see the movie to find out.

Judging by the clip, it seems to be an encouraging film, likeable but highly dramatic. Some of the stars that accompany the protagonist in the cast are Linda Hamilton (“Terminator”), Ryan Merriman and Cassi Thompson.

«Last Day of Summer»

In this movie, a lonely man named Joe ends up kidnapping Stefanie, Reed’s character, when she refuses to pay attention to him when he approaches her outside her work to meet her.

Also, after Stefanie passes the phase of feeling uncontrollable fear for Joe, both will develop a strange bond that could be called friendship.

«The OC»

In the third season of the youth program “The OC” our birthday girl got the recurring role of Sadie Campbell, who becomes the romantic interest of one of the protagonists of the plot, Ryan Atwood.

Recall that this series from the early 2000s had Mischa Barton, Benjamin McKenzie, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody as the main cast.