We review some of the games that would come to Xbox Game Pass after the purchase of Activision

Xbox Game Pass is for many an essential service on your Xbox or PC and its number of users grows daily thanks to the number of games it offers us. Some time ago, in the month of January, more specifically, we had one of the most important news in the world of video games. Not to mention the most important, Microsoft took over the company from Activision Blizzard for almost 70,000 million dollars.

Many of the players took the hands up because of the big news what this meant for the Microsoft platform. On the other hand, many people tried bring down this operation by exposing your deeper business knowledge. Be that as it may, this continues and Xbox Game Pass players could benefit greatly, since as you well know, the subscription includes games from companies that belong to Microsoft in its catalog.

Xbox Game Pass can receive more jewels

Yes, Activision Blizzard will be part of Microsoft, so it would not be unusual to see some of its franchises become embedded in the Xbox Game Pass service. Personally, there are some that I really want to see and that will undoubtedly be a great complement to add to the Microsoft subscription service.

As I am telling you, this is just a personal opinion, they may be seen on Xbox Game Pass or, on the contrary, there are also possibilities that don’t show up for service. After many years in the world of video games, it is clear that Activision Blizzard has great franchises to offer players. So let’s go with some of them and hopefully see them sooner rather than later in the Microsoft service.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

If you don’t know, I’ll tell you, I’m a big fan of shooters and especially the Call of Duty franchise. Especially from the saga formed by the installments of Modern Warfare. I remember that Call of Duty 4 brought with it great hours of fun and competition between friends and clans. Without a doubt, it is something that I will never forget and being able to enjoy this remaster on Xbox Game Pass would be a real luxury. Let’s not also forget that now, any installment of the saga could be incorporated into the service without any problem.

Tony Hawk

Undoubtedly another of the most mythical sagas of our consoles, Tony Hawk’s deliveries introduced skateboarding in a totally magnificent way to the virtual world. Whether you liked to practice this sport or not, I am convinced that you have taken the control, a skateboard and you have gone head first into the ground. It happened to me, so I hope I’m not the only one breaking every bone after falling from totally deadly heights.

Devil

The most PC gamers will have this saga nailed to fire in your head, the console ones maybe not so much. The last installment of this franchise that was released on Xbox was Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, a game that met all expectationsat least mine… A delivery that I replayed countless times enjoying its cooperative mode and its difficulties devilish. It would certainly be an incredible success to be able to enjoy this saga on Xbox Game Pass.

crash bandicoot

What do you say about this one? It was undoubtedly one of the most talked about after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Let’s remember that on Xbox we can enjoy the latest installment, Crash 4 and the remaster of its Crash Bandicoot N.sane Trilogy. It would be a pleasant surprise if it became part of the Microsoft service, without a doubt any of these options would be a great addition.

These are some of Activision Blizzard’s most recognized franchises that could reach Microsoft’s subscription service, without leaving behind others like WoW, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone… And countless other sagas. If you like this kind of information, let me know and I’ll try to bring you another small selection that could be part of Xbox Game Pass.