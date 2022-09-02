We review the best movies of actress Blake Lively

We met her as Serena van der Woodsen in the series ‘Gossip Girl’. From that moment, Blake Lively conquered us. Regardless of the hyperboles of the plot, or that it is one of the series that we liked but that has aged poorly, the actress left no one indifferent. And not only because of the style of her character. With her, a young socialite from New York, we toured the Upper East Side of Manhattan and weaved together the great mystery of the series Who was hiding behind Gossip Girl?

But after five years, the series came to an end (even though we’ve now had another ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot nine years later with a new generation). And the careers of the actors continued. However, LIvely had already combined the filming of the series with other productions. In fact, his first performance was at the age of eleven, when he appeared in the movie ‘Sandman’, directed by his father, fellow actor Ernie Lively. His next job was at the age of 18. It was 2005, two before the successful series arrived, when she premiered the movie ‘One for all’, one of the movies based on groups of four friends, based on the novel by Ann Brashares. In 2008 she released the sequel, or ‘The Private Life of Pippa Lee’, or ‘The Town’, Ben Affleck’s first directing job.

And, in 2011, there was a turning point in his life, professional, but also personal: the actress starred in the film adaptation of one of the DC Comics characters, ‘Green Lantern’. The actor to embody it was a certain Ryan Reynolds. The movie didn’t pan out as expected, but at least Ryan and Blake fell in love and embarked on a path together that continues to this day, and with three daughters together. Lively, like her husband, has shown her personal side in the funniest version on social networks. Something that she has been combining with her work, most of it on the big screen.

In 2012 he presented ‘Salvajes’under the orders of Oliver Stone. Three years later came the romantic drama ‘Adaline’s secret’, in which she was the protagonist of a magical story with which she achieved success within the genre. A year later he premiered under the orders of none other than the director Woody Allen in ‘Cafe Society’, with which they opened the Cannes festival in the 2016 edition. And in that same summer, Blake also starred in ‘Blue Hell’, getting maintain tension throughout the plot a few meters from the shore, being stalked by a shark.

Later more works have come: ‘A small favor’, ‘The rhythm of revenge’, etc, which we review below. What is the work that you liked the most of the actress?