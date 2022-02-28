We review the looks of the red carpet of the Actors Guild Awards 2022

The Oscars are about to kick off their annual kick-off, and what better way to greet them than by first celebrating the Screen Actors Guild of America Awards. A very special day in which dozens of international actors have met and in which the Spanish stamp could not be missing from the hand of artists such as Javier Bardem.

In these types of events, celebrities they get down to work to be the queens of the traditional photo call and that its presence does not go unnoticed, thus creating the maximum expectation about what will be the look with which they appear on the red carpet of the most relevant awards on the cinematographic scene. In an event as elegant as this, guests have brought out their best clothes, although it is true that attention, as far as fashion is concerned, usually revolves more around females.

The color black has once again been one of the most demanded. Proof of this is Armani’s choice of Cate Blanchett: an ideal dress with a mermaid train and a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Selena Gomez’s puffed-sleeved outfit, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta, has also drawn attention. Rosario Dawson also trusted this designer to wear a dress with a strapless neckline that combined perfectly with her high updo. Following the line of this hue has also been Naomi Watts, although she has wanted to give a touch of brilli brilli to her dress betting on sequins and Fendi, something that Hailee Steinfeld has also done.

Nevertheless, there were also women who wanted to add a touch of color and joy to the photo call, as is the case with Helen Mirren. The artist chose a Dolce & Gabbana design in crepe pink that she combined with a matching headband. Lady Gaga also stood out on the red carpet in a mermaid silhouette dress with gold details on the chest from Armani Privé.

Suits are a symbol of eleganceAnd if not tell Jessica Chastain. The actress put aside her typical dresses to wear elephant-leg pants with a very bright blazer. And following in her footsteps, Mira Sorvino surprised with a similar choice in French blue.

In the 28th edition of the SAG, held at the Barker Hangar in the Californian city of Santa Monica, tribute was paid to those considered the best actors and actresses of the last year in both film and television. An occasion with Helen Mirren as one of the main protagonists when she was awarded an award for her impeccable career on the big screen. On the other hand, Michael Keaton, Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose have been awarded as best actors, while the two protagonists of The Squid Game They have also received their trophy for their work in this drama series.