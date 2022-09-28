We review the men in her life

France 24

US home prices fall for the first time in a decade

The most recent real estate crash was in 2012, the 10 years to date giving way to rising prices coupled with a buying spree following the pandemic lockdowns. The fall in prices caused Americans to buy more homes in the month of August compared to the figures for July. This is the first price drop in the US real estate sector in a decade. In at least 20 large cities in the country, the prices of new homes fell as much as 0.44% in July from the previous month, a phenomenon which comes after the drastic tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve with its third consecutive increase in interest rates last week. Experts explain that apart from the rise in interest rates as one of the reasons for this phenomenon, the increase This year’s mortgage rates also helped devalue many buyers and, in turn, caused sales to drop. of Commerce of the United States announced that in August the sales of new homes shot up to 28.8% compared to the immediately previous month. According to the entity, this increase It has been the maximum since June 2020 and is due to the fact that “sales increased in the Northeast (66.7%), the Midwest (16.7%), the South (29.4%) and the West of USA (27.5%)”. There were 461,000 new homes on the market at the end of last month, up from 459,000 units in July. Sales were even higher than authorities had estimated. It was expected that 500,000 houses would be sold in August compared to July and, instead, 685,000 houses were sold in this period. In August, construction began on 1,575,000 units, compared to 1,404,000 in July, in where the estimated price of a home in the eighth month of the year was USD 436,800, an increase of 8.04%, compared to the previous year. With AP, Reuters and local media