We review the most outstanding makeup and hairstyles of the closing red carpet of the Malaga Festival 2022

Yes, the Malaga Festival has come to an end and it has done so in a big way, with one of those red carpets that we have loved full of familiar faces and, above all, very beautiful. So we could not help but take a look at what have been the best makeup and hairstyles that this last one has left us red carpet of the Andalusian capital.

Lily Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty

Clara Galle



David Gallardo

Without a doubt, the make-up Clara Galle could not go unnoticed. using dior products like the Dior 3 Couleurs Trioblique Mineral Rose 833 palette (64 euros), where Ika Sánchez, her head makeup artist, added strass to her eyes becoming the undisputed protagonist with a result so ideal that it is obvious.

Paula Usero



Manuel Martos for @diorbeauty

Makeup artist Pablo Macías created for Paula Usero a spectacular eye makeup inspired by the wings of a butterfly to symbolize beauty and joy. She did it with the eyeliner Diorshow On Stage Liner Matte Purple (36.99 euros), joining the stroke applied flush with the upper eyelashes with the stroke of curved lines that invades the mobile eyelid.

Martha Hazas





Both her makeup in pink tones created with Lancôme products by Roberto Siguero, and her hairstyle with a braid that reminds us of those that Blake Lively or Olivia Palermo herself could wear, Marta Hazas completely conquered us.





Paula Echevarria

The actress has once again trusted her trusted make-up artist, Miguel Álvarez, who created a smoky in shades of pink ideal using YSL products and gorgeous straight, shiny hair.

Dulceida





Beautiful Aida with a wet effect updo and an effect makeup lifting Made with MAC Cosmetics products created by Alex Saint, lengthening the look to infinity.

Olivia Baglivi



Andres Garcia Lujan for Chanel

Olivia wore a total look with Chanel products created by Iván Gómez that enhanced her features “At the same time that we kept that effortless aspect. The water line made up in black, is that Y2K (two-mile) gesture that manages to enhance the look, and although the myths say that it makes the eyes smaller, doing it in the correct way achieves quite the opposite. The trick is to accompany it with a lower liner just at the level of the lashes and extend it towards the ends in a slightly ascending way”. He got it thanks to the Chanel Signature eyeliner (32 euros).

Martha Grandson





The purple eyeliner that matches Marta Nieto’s dress is a real cuteness. A makeup created by Inés Castaños with products from Armani Beauty that have highlighted the beauty of the actress to the maximum.

Mary Romanillos





could not miss us Mary Romanillos who wore a look in the purest Audrey Hepburn style, made by Pedro Cedeño for Dior.

True to her haircut garçonthe 18-year-old actress has Diorshow OnStage Liner black eyeliner (27.95 euros) flush with the upper lashes that the make-up artist has applied from the corner of the tear duct to past the last lashes, finishing the line in a slightly upward movement to lengthen the look. The cat’s eye effect is accentuated with a short stroke of eyeliner in the lower section of the tear duct. The result is simply perfect.

Belen Ecija



Manuel Martos for @diorbeauty

and we end with Belen Ecija and her spectacular eyeliner done by María García with Diorshow OnStage Liner Matte Red eyeliner (27.95 euros), inspired by street graffiti: “The important thing before doing a look of this style is to maintain ultra-natural skin with a transparent base and bare eyelids. I have only applied a shadow of the same tone as the skin of the eyelid to even out the tone and cover small imperfections and discoloration.”

Photos | Gtres and ceded by the brands