We review what became of the stars of ‘Parks & Recreation’ now that the series arrives complete on HBO Max

Leslie Knope, Ann Perkins, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer, April Ludgate, Tom Haverford, Ben Wyatt… are names well known to all of us who have enjoyed the Office of Parks and Leisure craziest of the series. ‘Parks & Recreation’ arrived in 2009 with a format of mockumentary that may sound familiar to many if you have seen ‘The Office’. And no, you are not wrong because the producers of these two series are the same: Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. This comedy originally came to be a spinoff of the office headed by Michael Scott. In fact, Rashida Joneswho was a main character during the second season of The Paper Company Dunder–Mifflin, was going to be the character on which this new fiction was built but, in the end, Daniels and Schur decided to devise a totally new series. Several actresses and actors came out of its 125 episodes who are today established Hollywood stars. Let’s review who they were and what they do now.

amy poehler

The great protagonist of ‘Parks and Recreation’ came out of the prolific quarry of the ‘Saturday night Live’. His Leslie Knope led him to win a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actress. The success of the series had a lot to do with it because, in addition to starring in it, wrote and directed several of its episodes. But when the fictional Pawnee County Parks and Leisure office closed its doors, Poehler did not stop chaining projects both in front of and behind the screen. Although we cannot say that he is a megastar to use, with that concept of stardom so marked that Hollywood dictates, it must be recognized that any comedy that bears his name in the credits is synonymous with quality. ‘Wet Hot American Summer’, ‘Bad Girls’ or ‘Hermanísimas’ with his inseparable tina fey are just a few examples. Hers is also the original voice of Happinessone of the co-stars of the best Pixar movie of the last 10 years (‘Reverse’) and has also been in charge of taming the talent of natasha lyonne in the essential ‘Russian doll’ of which this year its 2nd season has been released on Netflix.





Nick Offerman

The serious and sulky Ron Swanson of ‘Parks & Recreation’ is one of those examples of actors whose career is built on the basis of interesting secondary characters who, although they have not raised him to the top of stardom, have made him carve out a most interesting resume. Following the series finale, Offerman has participated in more than 80 titles. Movies, series, voices in animated films… Nick has done everything and has been part of series like ‘fargo’ (2nd season), ‘Devs’ or the recent one ‘Pam & Tommy’. Right now his participation in one of the titles that are called to focus all eyes on 2023 is in the oven: it will be Bill in adaptation ‘The Last of Us’, one of the best video games ever and series in which HBO is putting all its resources and good work.





Chris Pratt

It is without a doubt, the big star of the celluloid that came out of the offices of ‘Parks & Recreation’. After having a small role in ‘Her’the tape Spike Jonze in which joaquin phoenix fell in love with an artificial intelligence with the voice of Scarlett JohanssonPratt blew up the tachometer with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Their ‘starlord’ He is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the result of this are his two sequels (the last one in the post-production phase) and his participation in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Y ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the last one for now ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. But it doesn’t end there because Pratt is also the protagonist of the new trilogy of the most famous dinosaurs in cinema. With ‘Jurassic World’ and its sequels Chris has risen as one of the indispensable actors in any block buster. In the field of series, he has been a little more elusive since ‘Parks & Recreation’ because the cinema has not left him time for much more, but this year he has brought us the irregular ‘The Final List’ to Amazon Prime Video.





Rashida Jones

Ann Perkins was one of those characters that won us over from the first episode and, as happened to us with Michael Scott in ‘The Office’, we were very sad to see her leave before the end of the series. Although she returned for the last episode, Rashida Jones wanted to take advantage of the pull of ‘Parks and Recreation’ and try her luck elsewhere. Her career has been irregular since then and she has participated in dozens of series as an episodic or recurring character, such as in ‘Web Therapy’ and in some movies movies like ‘The social network’ or ‘On the Rocks’ with Bill Murray for AppleTV+.





Aziz Ansari

‘scrubs’the voice of darryl in ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and, above all and above all, ‘Master of None’. Aziz Ansari was able to survive his Tom Havenport from ‘Parks and Recreation’ to create one of the comedies most exciting in recent years. His first two seasons raised him and his series to the top in terms of popularity and quality, but in 2018 some accusations by a young woman who claimed to the press that she had shared a very unpleasant sexual experience with the actor They have almost made him disappear. In fact, for the 3rd season of ‘Master of None’ which premiered a whopping 4 years after the 2nd, Aziz already he was not the protagonist. It was still his series but he had a very reduced role.





Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey’s career after ‘Parks and Recreation’ has remained closely linked to television. It is true that we have seen her in some movies like ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, ‘Security Not Guaranteed’ or the remake of ‘Devil Doll’ but it has been in serial fiction where his career has been most prolific. She has been one of the main faces of ‘Legion’one of the best series about Marvel mutants and has also participated in ‘Criminal minds’, ‘The Legend of Korra’ either ‘Castle’.





adam scott

Another of the actors from this series that the more we can recognize seeing him in other titles. He was the evil boss of ben stiller in ‘The secret Life of Walter Mitty’, but it is in the universe of the series where we can recognize him the most. For example: it was the husband of Reese Witherspoon in ‘Big Little Lies’, Trevor in ‘The Good Place’, Henry Pollard in ‘Partydown’ and right now it is Markthe protagonist of ‘Separation’the AppleTV+ series that is called to carve out a niche for itself among the best fictions of this year. In fact both the series and Adam himself are Nominated in the category of Best Drama Series and Best Leading Actor.





Rob Lowe

Rob was already famous before he entered 2010’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ so let’s focus on what he’s done since the end of this series. Since then, Lowe has appeared in 6 episodes of ‘Californication’, was the father jude in the miniseries ‘You, me and the Apocalypse’ and has been in titles like ‘Moonbeam City’, ‘The Grinder’, ‘Code Black’ and very recently… ‘The Pentavirate’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’. Come on… he hasn’t been back to the movies for years but he doesn’t stop working on series.