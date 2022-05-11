“We risk 1.6 million deaths” – Corriere.it

Lockdowns continue in Shanghai, Beijing lives in a state of siege. And Chinese censorship immediately canceled the WHO post, and reaffirms “zero tolerance” even towards those who criticize Xi Jinping’s Covid policy

Semi-deserted streets and closed schools also a Beijing which has been trying to avoid the general lockdown but for days he lives in a state of alarm, almost of siege. Dr. Tedros says that the WHO “discussed the health issue with Chinese colleagues and indicated that the approach should be changed”. It means that while the first coronavirus could have been contained with lockdowns, the Omicron variant cannot be stopped or canceled as the experience of the rest of the world shows.

Just today, despite the infections identified with daily swabs in the megalopolis of 26 million inhabitants have dropped to 1,500 from the peak of 26,000 in mid-April, the authorities have closed the last two subway lines. Public transport is paralyzed and people are confined to their homes.

Now the WHO distances itself from the Zero Tolerance in whose name they are imposed bitter lockdown to hundreds of millions of Chinese. The toughest example is that of Shanghaistill closed since the end of March.

Politics Zero Covid from the China “it is not sustainable, considering our knowledge of the coronavirus and what we can foresee for the future “. This was stated by the director of the World Health Organization, that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who in January 2020, when Covid-19 had just exploded in Wuhan, he went to Beijing to congratulate Xi Jinping for the response to the epidemic. That would soon become a pandemic.

It is not to be expected that WHO expert advice will be heard in Beijing. Censorship this morning immediately deleted the WHO post that on Weibo (Twitter Mandarin) summarized the opinion expressed by Tedros. Last Friday, the Communist Party’s Politburo published a document that reaffirms Zero tolerance for Covid-19 and zero tolerance for any public criticism of the line: “We must fight resolutely against any discourse that distorts, questions or rejects our Covid-19 control strategy”.

Xi Jinping and his fellow leaders told the Chinese and the army of executors of the plan that “our policy of prevention and control is scientific and effective, it is determined by the principles of the Party, it can withstand the challenge of history: we won the battle of Wuhan and we can win the battle to defend Shanghai as well“.

The Politburo ruling was supported by a study by theFudan University of Shanghai which warns against a “tsunami” of infections that would overwhelm the health system if China followed the behavior of the rest of the world at this stage.

The model developed by Fudan researchers, with the contribution of international colleagues, predicts that without Zero Tolerance, Omicron would cause 112 million symptomatic infections in China, 2.7 million of whom are expected to be admitted to intensive care, 15 times more than those who could be admitted to hospital. The result would be 1.6 million deaths between May and July, says the study published in the journal Nature Medicine

Until now, from 2020China has registered about 900,000 symptomatic infections (over 760,000 in this wave in Shanghai alone) e less than 6 thousand dead (555 of which since last March).

China’s most serious problem is that vaccination of the population over 60 is lagging behind: only 61% received the third dose; even more worrying is the situation in the over 80 age group: 50% of the people are not vaccinated. And the vaccines produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical industry are a few percentage points less valid than the Western ones

. Only now Beijing scientists are trying to develop new mRNA vaccines, the system used by Pfizer and Moderna.

“You need to have the ability to adapt to circumstances, to facts,” said Michael Ryan, WHO Emergency Director from Geneva. Ryan acknowledged that in the first two years of the pandemic China was successful in containing, but now “we need a dynamic response, respectful of individuals and human rights.”

There is a social problem in the Zero Tolerance of the Chinese model. On social media from Shanghai, videos of police systems to keep people at home arrive: cages in front of buildings, apartments devastated by forced disinfection, policemen in white overalls threatening people to take them to quarantine.

Even the censors have not been able to erase the traces of this operation. The videos show that, inspired by the warlike document of the Politburo, the vigilantes in white airtight suits, now also send the inhabitants of the high-rise buildings to the quarantine centers where only one case of contagion is identified, perhaps asymptomatic.