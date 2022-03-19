We rounded up the best portable and weatherproof solar chargers

Even when outdoor activities are practiced, smartphones and other electronic devices are a great help when using GPS, checking maps, staying in touch, or even listening to music. However, keeping them on battery power can be tricky in these environments, especially when camping or going on multi-day hikes. Fortunately, the solution lies in the portable solar chargerswith which enough energy can be obtained for one or more gadgets from sunlight. At Showroom we have brought together the best models, with different features, charging methods and emergency uses.

36,000 mAh portable solar charger

This is the charger to take on your outdoor adventures. With their ecological solar panelsis capable of storing up to 36,000mAh of energy, enough to fully recharge up to nine mobiles. To do this, it has two USB outputs and one USB-Cin addition to incorporating a Qi panel for wireless charging from smartphones compatible. Also, it has a LED Flashlight for emergencies, with three lighting modes: normal, SOS and strobe. Is shock, rain and dust resistant. On Amazon accumulate over 2,000 positive reviews.

50,000 mAh solar power bank

In case you are going to spend several days in the middle of nature, this 50,000mAh solar charger It is the best option so that you do not run out of battery on your mobile. The energy is stored in your internal lithium polymer batteryso it offers a stable power supply for multiple devices at once. This is possible thanks to its four USB ports and your dashboard Qi-type wireless charging. It has IP66 protectionwhich means it is resistant to rain, dust and shock. It also incorporates a LED Flashlight with normal lighting, SOS and flashing.

Waterproof Emergency Solar Charger

If you’re looking for it, it’s a fully portable solar charger, this model is indicated. First, because it has a airtight construction that makes water and dust resistant. In addition, it has a handle that can be easily hooked to the backpack to charge it outside and allows it to capture sunlight while you walk. Have two USB ports, in which you can connect mobile phones, cameras, tablets and other devices. Offers a capacity of up to 5,000mAh.

folding solar charger

Thanks to your 14.8 x 15.3 cm size when folded, this solar charger can be easily carried in the backpack. However, when unfolded, it reaches a measures 66 x 14.8 cmso it is capable of capturing more sunlight and, thus, being able to offer a 14W current to charge your electronic devices, from cell phones to camera batteries. Incorporates a recognition chipwhich allows to maintain a stable load to protect your gadgets. Solar panels are made of waterproof plasticwhile the canvas cover It’s lightweight, yet waterproof and durable. On Amazon accumulate over 3,000 positive reviews.

Solar charger with fast charge Anker

With a 21W poweris folding solar panel offers a fast charging for up to two devices simultaneously, through their two USB ports. The plates are coated with a industrial grade PET polymer and sewn on polyester canvasfor what they are highly weather resistant. Its measurements when folded allow easily store the charger in the backpackwhile his light weight does not generate extra load. On Amazon accumulate over 1,000 positive reviews.

Solar panel charger backpack

Equipped with a external solar panelis charger backpack is capable of supplying a full charge cycle to most smartphones and tablets today. can reach a 6.5W power from USB port integrated. In addition, it has internal space for a plaptop up to 15 inches and one headphone output. And for added convenience, solar panel can be detached easily when you don’t need it.

Xiaomi portable charging solar panel

Another way to carry an external charger in the backpack is with this xiaomi solar panel. To do this, it has hooks on all sides to be able to hang it in any position. You can accumulate a charge of up to 6,400mAhsufficient for the complete cycle of a smartphone or a tablet, which can be connected using their two USB ports or in the third USB-C port. It has a panel with battery level indicator and another with amount of sunlight that you are receiving. Is waterproof and dustproofand the best thing is that can be folded to store it in the backpack when not in use.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 03-18-2022.

