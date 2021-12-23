Sports

“We run on ourselves”. Then he jokes about the punishment

Kim Lee
Alessandro Florenzi, author of the first goal with the Milan shirt, comments to the microphones of DAZN the success of tonight and its performances. First words about his free-kick which earned him the goal: “Punishments? I was lucky enough to have players with whom you could not even show up on the ball, passing through Rome, Valencia and Paris. Here we are 2-3, we are trying them a lot in training. I am happy with the team’s performance and we are enjoying these three points ”.

AC Milan’s goal: “We want to stay there, trying to do the race to improve from last year. We are a point below, but we want to improve in order to try to write an important page in the history of Milan “.

His contribution to this squad and to the dressing room: “I brought the chat, they tell me that I talk too much … But that’s how I am. I try to bring my experience, to play down in difficult moments. Our young people are improving day by day, by keeping this attitude we will take many steps forward ”.

How do you rate your 2021: “I won the European Championship with the national team, I have lived through beautiful pages in my career. But you can always ask for better: I hope next year will be even better ”.

