We Run Rome, the marathon scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled. “Stop due to epidemiological situation”. 6,000 attendees were expected

On the basis of the letter from the Prevention and Public Health Service of ASL Roma 1, which in “consideration of the current epidemiological conditions” asked to suspend the We Run Rome marathon scheduled for tomorrow in Rome, the mayor Roberto Gualtieri is preparing, learns, an order to cancel the event.

The request of the ASL Roma 1

Suspend the marathon scheduled for tomorrow in Rome “in consideration of the current epidemiological conditions”. According to what has been learned, the Public Health and Prevention Service of the Rome 1 Asl asked for it, after having heard the opinion of the Seresmi epidemiological surveillance of Spallanzani. About six thousand athletes are expected to attend the event, in addition to spectators. The Atleticom We Run Rome marathon, starting at 2 pm from Terme di Caracalla, will take place over a 10-kilometer course.

The president of FIDAL: we are against the stops

“I am surprised to learn of the existence of this request, but I take this opportunity to remind you that the road racing events that take place under the aegis of FIDAL are governed by a strict safety protocol, agreed with the authorities in order to protect health of the participants and of those who, for various reasons, are involved in the organization “. Thus in reference to the request for suspension of the Atleticom We Run Rome tomorrow, made by the Prevention and Public Health Service of the ASL Roma 1 due to the evolution of the pandemic, the president of the Italian Athletics Federation, Stefano Mei, has issued the following statement: «Green pass, distancing, sanitization, and for runners, even the use of a mask in the early stages of the race, those normally more crowded. Respect for the protocols and in general for the safety of the participants have always guided our choices and those of the organizers. We will have to get used to living with the virus, and sporting practice, precisely because of its ability to support public health, must be protected in all its forms “.

The We Run Rome route

Atleticom We Run Rome has been running for 10 years now on December 31st in Rome, starting at 2.00 pm, within the historic perimeter of the city. From the Baths of Caracalla to the Circus Maximus, passing through piazza Venezia, via del Corso, piazza di Spagna, piazza del Popolo, the Pincio, villa Borghese, via Veneto, via dei Fori Imperiali and the Colosseum, to arrive on the finish line yet one more time at the Baths of Caracalla, every year a colorful and joyful river of men, women and children pours through the streets of Rome.

The start of the race was structured in “Waves”, each wave, as indicated in the federal protocol, consisting of a maximum of 2000 athletes. Each of the departures would have been scheduled by arranging an adequate time interval between each one and with a physical distance between each athlete. The race is under the aegis of FIDAL, and included in the national calendar and awarded the FIDAL Silver Label recognition and enjoys the patronage of CONI, Roma Capitale and the Lazio Region.

The top athletes at the start: there is also Meucci

At the start some top athletes of the national and international scene. In the foreground Daniele Meucci, winner in two editions of We Run Rome (2013 and 2018) and in search of the ambitious trio, Marco Najibe Salami and Daniele D’Onofrio, both gold medal teams in the European Cup on 10,000 meters , Francesco Guerra, blue at the recent European Cross Championships in Dublin, and Ahmed Abdelwahed, silver medal in the 3000 steeplechase at the 2017 Under 23 European Championships. Ukrainian Sofiia Yaremchuk and Italian Federica Zanne.