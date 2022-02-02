“We, Russian patriots, say no to war”: the appeal of the intellectuals to Putin

Listen to the audio version of the article

They entitled their appeal “As long as there is no war”, the signatures are now more than two thousand: teachers, human rights activists, musicians, politicians, architects, doctors, engineers. Many retirees. Some describe themselves as a “citizen”, one next to their name adds: “A proper Russian.”

The Russians opposed to the “war party” try to make their voices heard by signing a declaration published in late January by the Congress of Russian Intellectuals. «The flow of alarming information regarding a possible invasion of Ukraine is intensifying – they write -. There is talk of hired mercenaries and the transfer of fuel and armaments in the territories of the two Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. While the Russian citizens in fact find themselves hostage to the criminal adventurism into which national foreign policy is transformed ”.

Not only uncertainty weighs heavily on the people – will there be a great war? – but also the sharp rise in prices and the fall of the ruble. “Do the authorities have the right to play with our destiny like this?” – one wonders -. Nobody asks us for an opinion, the debate is absent, a single point of view is represented on TV, that of the war party. They convey hatred of Ukraine, America, Western countries. And, more dangerously, war is given as an inevitable consequence of what happens. They try to deceive the people by imposing the idea of ​​a holy war against the West instead of developing the country and improving the living standards of its inhabitants. There is no talk of prices, but it will be up to ordinary citizens to pay a huge price, and blood ”.

We, the appeal continues, «Russian citizens and patriots, turn to the political leadership and launch an open and public challenge to the war party. We express the point of view of that part of Russian society that hates war, Russia does not need a war with Ukraine or the West. Nobody threatens us, nobody will attack us. A policy based on promoting such a war is amoral, it cannot be conducted in the name of the Russian people. War not only does not serve Russia’s interests, it threatens its very existence. We will do everything possible to prevent it and, if necessary, to stop it ».