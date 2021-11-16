During this time of the year many of us are faced with the first flus accompanied by cough and sore throat.

For this reason it is always essential to take care of your diet, abounding with seasonal fruit and vegetables.

For example, to stock up on vitamins and to strengthen the immune system, this tasty vegetable could be useful, perfect for cooking in different ways.

In addition, many of us will also find it enjoyable to sip hot drinks on cold days as temperatures drop.

We should let ourselves be warmed by this winter herbal tea perfect for fighting coughs and sore throats

With the arrival of the cold, the first illnesses also arrive, which is why many opt for this hot herbal tea ideal for the winter to counteract flu and cold symptoms.

However, not everyone knows about cardamom, a spice characterized by a slightly pungent but pleasant taste, used in various culinary preparations.

This spice is also appreciated for its countless beneficial properties on our body and that is why it could be useful for us to take it.

Thanks to this spice, in a few minutes we will be able to prepare a delicious herbal tea that will not only warm us but will give us incredible benefits.

The spice in question is often recommended for digestive problems but not only, even in case of sore throat and cough.

In fact, it could prove to be a panacea against these ailments that affect the respiratory tract, freeing them when it is hard to breathe, giving us relief.

To prepare the cardamom herbal tea it will take very little time, just pour water and a teaspoon of cardamom seeds into a saucepan.

Let it boil for a maximum of five minutes, wait briefly and filter it, then sip it when it is still hot.

How to protect us

To prevent flu and colds, we correct bad habits such as sleeping little or smoking which, combined with stress, are elements that can weaken our immune system.

Let’s not forget the importance of physical activity, which should never be lacking in our life, and of drinking about 2 liters of water a day.

This is why it is so important to try to always maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, taking care of ourselves mentally and physically.

