We should look above | reform.it

“Don’t look up”, a film that invites us to reflect on values ​​and our future, giving space to the theme of redemption and highlighting the intergenerational conflict and the great contradictions of our society

How would we behave if the international scientific community told us that the Earth and its hosts are only six months old due to a comet pointing straight at it? Probably as he tells us Don’t look up by Adam McKay; film that is difficult to pigeonhole but which undeniably touches deeply – you can find it on Netflix and in some cinemas.

To look above or not to look above? This is how McKay’s world is divided. Looking above are the scientists and those who see in them reliable people who have studied and have the knowledge and skills to prove their theories, perhaps using sometimes difficult words. Those who do not believe in the international scientific community, who prefer superficiality and today, the easier way, do not look above. But why should we look above?

The story is that of two scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio) who find themselves having to communicate his end to the world. They try with the institutional channels (the political ones) but they do not find listening but only a “wait and make sure” and a mean, superficial and corrupt world. Their “plan B” is then to turn to average who listen to them, yes, but only after having given ample space to superficial news of gossip.

Then, the White House in the person of its president (a talented and hateful Meryl Streep assisted by the equally good and hateful son and Chief of Staff Jonah Hill), to cover up an electoral scandal, retraces his steps and launches a great expedition, in full “stars and stripes” style, to destroy the comet. And then we expect the usual Armageddon; the conditions are all there but no… an entrepreneur / guru of the computer-artificial intelligence sector arrives who blocks everything and says: “I’ll take care of it, I’ll destroy the comet, but in small pieces because I want to do a big business”. And, of course, it will all go wrong.

The film is very closely linked to actuality: conceived before the pandemic, it predicted the scenario that is present in much of the world today. On the one hand, those who trust the scientific community, those who follow the indications provided, and on the other, those who, even in the face of evidence, deny it. Those who, while being intubated, continue to proudly declare themselves No-vax, arguing to the bitter end that the pandemic is invention, is paired with those who in the few seconds before the impact of the comet on the planet turn their heads from the other. But the pandemic is not a destructive event like the one told in the film.

Instead, climate change is. How many years have we been told, unequivocally, that at this rate our presence on Earth will not have a long-term future due to our interventions that are fatally changing the ecosystem and leading to its collapse? Of course we are taking a few small steps but it is still not enough.

The film sometimes manages to make you smile, mimicking American disaster films and highlights man’s weaknesses: Mindy-Di Caprio in fact lets herself be “corrupted” by the entrepreneur / guru, who cancels the rescue mission (under the motto / tantra “Everything will be fine” ). Mindy then enters a spiral from which she will only exit towards the end of the film with complete redemption.

The film is an indictment of our society where money, reach, incompetence, superficiality and bad information (i average they come out very badly) are the masters. There is satire, there is the grotesque, at times there is an incredible realism but there is also a moment, at the end of everything, of extreme peace and liberation. Sitting around a table, the two scientists, his family and her boyfriend and the government official Teddy who from the beginning tried to facilitate the two to the White House first and to the whole world then, get together for a ‘Last Supper. And now when everything is about to end they place themselves in prayer with a request for grace and forgiveness to the Creator. And they seek his love to comfort them in the impending end.

They all leave peacefully, aware that they have done everything possible while the spaceship (foreseen by theelite in case everything didn’t go well …) it goes … and after 22,000 years it finds a habitable, luxuriant planet. And then a little anger rises to the viewer: the usual ones are always saved. Fortunately, nature takes care of it, in the form of cute colorful animals with a reassuring appearance that devour the president …

However, there is a survivor of all this: the president’s son, forgotten on Earth, who saves himself from destruction and in an apocalyptic scenario, grotesquely seeks some “like” that will never arrive: a mirror of our society. At this point, where do we look? Above or not above?

