Health is a precious commodity and we would all like to protect it especially in our much discussed age. There are diseases that are spreading more and more and which are best kept away. Sometimes we don’t know what they depend on, why they are born and what could keep them at bay. That is why we should never underestimate the deficiency of this important vitamin for our body.

Health and the importance of vitamins

Among the various substances that the human body needs to keep fit, vitamins certainly play an important role. One of these is vitamin D which is also responsible for building a strong immune system. In this way our body will be able to defend itself effectively and ensure protection against diseases.

The contribution of another vitamin is also important against the onset of diseases. Vitamin C is a formidable antioxidant and fights free radicals that cause damage to the body. In this way, vitamin C helps prevent the onset of unpleasant diseases.

We should never underestimate the deficiency of this important vitamin for our body

Carrots are vegetables that are almost always available during the year. They are sown at different times of the seasons, so that you can almost always find them in the supermarket. Sometimes they are eaten raw as in salads, in order to absorb all the possible benefits. With the carrot we also take beta-carotene, a golden substance for the body. Furthermore, this substance, once introduced into our body, can easily be transformed into the precious vitamin A. It is said to be a precursor of this vitamin.

Retinol or vitamin A is known for its protective action on the retina of the eyes. Just think that its lack could even lead to blindness. It also protects the fetus in the womb from possible malformations, which could occur in case of deficiency.

Experts point to vitamin A as a substance that fights tumors, which in its absence could develop more easily.

Where is it

0.7 mg per day of retinol would be enough to protect against all these health problems. Foods that contain vitamin A are mainly of animal origin such as liver, cheese, butter, eggs and milk.

As mentioned before, there are plant foods such as carrots, which contain precursor substances. Once ingested these help the formation of vitamin A. Among these we have tomato, carrot, apricot, watermelon and berries.

Through a correct diet we can thus take those substances that help us to enjoy good health, avoiding bad diseases.