“We should not be afraid of television”

05.09.2022 00:00.



Updated: 05.09.2022 00:47 h.



Shea Whighham (Tallahassee, United States, 1969) is a renowned actor who has made a great name for himself in Hollywood like one of those heavyweight sidekicks that steals scenes and leaves its mark. He now does the same with his interpretation of Gordon Liddythe head of the operative of the network of the Watergate in Gaslit.

The series features Julia Roberts in production and matt ross as its director, and co-stars Sean Penn and DanStevens. A production that mixes humor, suspense and the narration of the facts to put the focus on Martha Mitchellthe wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, tainted by the case that led to the collapse of Richard Nixon.

On the occasion of its premiere on April 23 on Starzplay, Direct Chronicle was able to have a brief conversation with the interpreter, in which he reveals what it is like to get into the skin of such a character controversial and the role of television versus cinema.

–Question: How did you come to the project?

–Matt Ross, the director of CaptainFantasticwho is fantastic, and Julia Roberts, who I worked with on the series homecoming, I was approached to play the character of Gordon Liddy. I told them that I had to think about it a bit because I was scared to get into his skinalthough in the end I decided to grab this opportunity.

–Once you get into the character, how would you describe it?

–Liddy is the ultimate monkey, she will do whatever it takes for the cause to try to be seen for her king, King Richard Nixon. What he wants is for Nixon to see it and he will do anything for it.

–Do you think there are still people in politics like him?

–And so much. There are people who even see him as a little lamb.

–Is it very difficult to get into the skin of a character with a strong moral and/or amoral character like Liddy?

–It is a difficult subject, but you have to find the human being. Is there honor in that man who is seen as insane? Yes. Liddy spent 12 or 13 years in a high security prisonWhen Dean and everyone around him gave himself away, he stood there. There is an honorability in that stay. Then you have to think about the importance he gave to his family, a man married for more than 20 years, with five children. You have to go that way, I think.

–Can the series help remind people of what happened not only in the Watergate case, but what happens in politics?

–It may be, although we wanted to retell the story from the point of view of Martha. When it was offered to me, I didn’t want to do some kind of documentary about Watergate. already done with All the President’s Men and to perfection. She wouldn’t touch that. This is what the coens brothers What would they do with these great stories of Martha and George, Dean and Betty, what Liddy did with her circle, that’s what’s interesting.

–In fact, do you think the story wanted to take the focus away from Martha Mitchell?

–Yes, she was set aside, they didn’t want her to come out and be known for this. When we see Julia in this battle that Martha is fighting, you can’t believe it. And for Julia to be involved in this story, that’s how it was… and working together with Sean Penn makes you think.

–How was this work with these two great actors?

–I did not work much with Julia in this series, in which she is the producer, although she gave me two of my best roles in my career in homecoming and here. And with Sean… I’ve worked with him a couple of times, but I had the poster of him in the room, I wanted to walk like him, do everything like him. Being with them on stage is incredible.

–As you say, now you are doing many series. What is your opinion about it, he thinks he is just a boom or not?

–Series are a great way to tell stories. I did Broadwalk Empire and I was able to make my character for five seasons with everything you can give him. Think that with a director like Matt Ross, nominated for an Oscar for CaptainFantasticeither Terence Winterwho wrote in The wolf of Wall Street with Scorsese, there is a conjunction. Julia and Sean do television. We should not be afraid of television. I love the way of telling a story over several seasons.

–But isn’t it dangerous for the cinema?

— We have to see that. I keep going. With the pandemic everything moved from place. But if you build a good story, people will always discover it wherever it is.