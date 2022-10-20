“We should not think about where we lay the blame, rather let’s work together”

In the presentation of the Comfort Cartagena 2022 mission, the United States ambassador to Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, responded to President Gustavo Petro, who from Urabá went head-on against that country, which he accused of being “ruining all the economies of the world.

“Regarding the world situation, economically speaking, there are many reasons for the situation: Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a major threat to the global economy. Within the United States we are also experiencing economic challenges like many of the countries in the world, I do not think we should think about where we place the blame, we should focus on how by working together we can improve and promote the development necessary for economic growth”, Ambassador Palmieri maintained.

President Petro made a presentation of the countries that have been affected by the United States, mentioning several world powers such as Germany; In the same way, he recalled the consequences that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unleashed in economic matters with the war.

“The United States is practically ruining all the economies of the world, the German economy has been destroyed, in the middle of and next to the war, which the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Europeans have unleashed, first of all, a war on their own continent that it is a war for gas, for energy,” said Petro.

And the head of state added in the binding dialogue he led in Urabá, Antioquia: “And after that war the European economy collapsed. Powerful Germany is entering a recession and, who would have thought, England, which was once the colonial power, the British Empire, today is falling apart in a deep economic crisis”.

President Petro and the dollar

The dollar in Colombia continues to shoot up and on Wednesday, October 19, it broke its all-time highs again, driven by fear of a recession in the United States and the instability plaguing the national economy.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the currency started the day at $4,800 pesos, a value that marked a new milestone in the history of this currency in the country and leaves behind the 4,767 of the previous session.

“Our currencies all fall, not just the Colombian peso,” assured President Gustavo Petro during the installation of the regional dialogue in Urabá. The president tried to point his eyes at his eternal enemy: “The dollars that have been built in Colombia, that have entered Colombia through the export of coal and oil, are coming out. Both are public property of the Nation”, he noted.

The president referred extensively to the concern that Colombians have today, but he did not miss the opportunity to once again throw the hydrocarbons sector into a shambles. “As a government, we have granted through oil that private companies like Ecopetrol exploit those assets that belong to the State in exchange for royalties. In exchange for paying taxes, “said the president.

In his speech he recalled that these are public goods and issued a warning. “Don’t take out the money en masse, because in Colombia there are more opportunities. There are more opportunities here, we have seen tourism grow by 150%”, she said.

visa waiver

Regarding the request made by the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, to eliminate the tourist visa for those who want to travel to that country, Ambassador Palmieri revealed: “They are raising this issue in Washington under a very well defined process, the request is going to be analyzed, it will take a long time to carry out that study because that decision is very complicated and we are going to see what they say in Washington.”

In this sense, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, through his Twitter account, revealed that he submitted the request on Tuesday of this week to the US authorities to make Colombian travel more flexible. to that country.