When you decide to stay healthy, you always try to combine physical activity with a balanced and healthy diet. You have to keep an eye on the quantities, types and combinations of each meal, and more.

For example, it seems impossible but these 3 healthy foods plus one unsuspected one could be harmful if consumed in the wrong way.

But once you get used to it, staying healthy is actually pleasant, especially at the table. In fact, there are many foods and ways of cooking them that allow you to eat healthy without sacrificing taste. Even for those who are trying to fight cholesterol.

We should use more of this way of cooking which would help lower cholesterol without giving up good food

Those who suffer from high cholesterol know what it means to be stint. Among the things that could increase the level, in fact, there are also saturated fats, present in many foods such as cheeses, sausages and eggs.

However, perhaps not everyone knows that the way you cook food can also help reduce the amount of saturated fat you consume. You could get help in lowering the cholesterol level in the blood by cooking foods in a healthier way, but without sacrificing taste.

One of the best cooking methods to achieve this is cooking with the pressure cooker. Knowing the tricks of this type of cooking, you will no longer be able to do without it. In fact, preparation times and energy consumption are reduced, but the food retains its flavor unaltered.

From soups to risottos, from vegetables to meat, cooking in a pressure cooker is a precious ally in the kitchen even for the most complex dishes. Not to mention the great savings in terms of time, money and energy.

The benefits of cooking in a pressure cooker

Thanks to cooking with the pressure cooker you can have light, healthy and practical foods on the plate.

In fact, foods are able to preserve their flavor, perhaps flavored with the addition of herbs, avoiding condiments such as salt during and after cooking.

An example of this are legumes, which can be cooked even in very little water, avoiding losing their unique flavor.

Another food that enhances its flavor thanks to cooking in a pressure cooker is meat. With the warning to choose a slightly fatty one, it will be possible to obtain a very tasty and more tender meat than that obtained from other cooking.

We should use more of this way of cooking which would help lower cholesterol without giving up good food. And to further save time and money by storing food for longer just follow these 5 simple but clever tricks.

