we show you all the character posters – FayerWayer

Fans of the magical saga of Harry Potter received very good news. And it is that after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the third installment of fantastic animals It is finally approaching, and this time we can already see what the characters that will appear in this film will be like, after the individual posters were published.

‘Dumbledore’s Secrets‘ will feature the participation of an extensive and talented cast made up of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsenwho caused a stir by showing a different character in his replacement for Johnny Depp after the actor’s controversy with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

See Dumbledore’s first army in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer on Thursday, Feb 24. #SecretsOfDumbledore — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

Along with the individual posters they showed, the film’s official Twitter account also announced that a new trailer for the film will be released on Thursday the 24th of this month.

“This Thursday, February 24, a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released. I’m delighted to say that some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film. The stakes are high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet.”, expressed Jude Law in a video published in the same profile of the film.

Law plays the younger version of the iconic wizard headmaster of Hogwarts during the adventures of Harry Potter in the original saga, and, in these new stories we can see him in his life before reaching that point in his life.

“Now, to get ready for the trailer, We invite you to join Dumbledore’s first army. Let us have all your favorite cosplay, fan art, tattoos and quotes, anything Dumbledore related. Enjoy all of Albus Dumbledore, this wonderful character that we all love.”

But something caught our attention: 18 character posters were published but someone very important is missing: What happened to Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein? We know that the actress will appear in the film, but she has not had an individual poster.

