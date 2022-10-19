we skip “Babylon AD”, we watch “The deer”

We look

The deer

8:55 p.m., Art

READ ALSO : The 5 best and 5 worst films by Jean Dujardin

The stupid dinner

9:15 p.m., TMC

We have seen it 350 times, we will be tempted to see it again despite everything. It even became unnecessary to present the plot. We will content ourselves with pointing out with nostalgia that if the vein of these comedies (strong concept at the start, chiseled dialogues, sense of rhythm, cast in tune) were still exploited, French cinema would perhaps be in better shape than it seems. is today – notwithstanding the offensive of the platforms, the price of the cinema ticket and the habits taken with the Covid. But you have to have the talent of Francis Veber to achieve this. Knowing that he himself has become a little dull since…

We zap

Babylon AD

Wednesday, October 19, 9:05 p.m., CSTAR

In the future, a mercenary must convoy a young woman from Russia to the United States to hand her over to a sect. As we know, filming this adaptation of a block by Maurice G. Dantec was a way of the cross (a documentary-making of, Fucking Kassovitz shows the extreme tension between the director and the main actor Vin Diesel). However, this context does not explain the entire failure of this dull and boring SF porridge. Originally, there is first the disappointment of Mathieu Kassovitz, one of the most gifted French directors – and not only of his generation – who by dint of wanting to play the Americans got lost. Definitively ?

Baywatch: Baywatch

Wednesday, October 19, 9:05 p.m., 6ter

The fashion for big-screen adaptations of cult series from the 90s has claimed a new victim. “Alert to Malibu”, which told the sentimental setbacks of lifeguards on a Californian beach, was already not shining by its intense intellectual activity, most spectators contenting themselves with watching it for its long shots of actresses running on the beach. But this turnip, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, stands out above all for its vulgarity and locker room humor, and gets lost in an absurd plot that involves drug dealers and a greedy billionaire. Whether you were fans of the original series or not, save yourself this purge.