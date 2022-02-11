We solve the problems with Teletu mail that does not work independently

They are still reported problems with the Teletu email today 11 Februaryseen that apart from the users it does not work. Anyone who thinks that this is a niche service is wrong, as from Thursday morning in several community of the sector disservice it is a very hot topic. More than could be expected at the moment of our first article on the affair. According to some feedback, it seemed essential to open a telephone ticket with assistance, and then be called back and guided with the reset of their password. This morning, however, we want to go further.

Let’s try to manage the problems with Teletu mail that does not work independently

Basically, we checked a couple of reports that came to us late yesterday afternoon. That’s why this Friday we want to try to suggest a way to file problems with Teletu mail that doesn’t work in total autonomy. In short, through a few steps, we will have the opportunity to restore the service, according to the feedback that has surfaced among customers. Try not new, which is why I suggest everyone to follow them step by step instructions that follow.

Basically, we received a report from a user who overcame the problems with Teletu email by following five steps. The first involves going to the webmail login pagewhere you need to select “Profile“. If an error message appears at the first click, just try again. Here you will have to try to log in with the webmail password. At this point, select “Edit account“, Then the email of interest.

At this point, all you have to do is select “change Password“. You will be prompted to enter the old password and then the new one twice, and then select “Go“. Please let us know if you have solved the problems with the Teletu webmail not working.