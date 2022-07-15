We Spoke To Dakota Johnson For The Premiere Of “Cha Cha Real Smooth”

The film that caused a stir at the San Francisco Film Festival premiered on Apple TV and we spoke with its protagonists.

Its director and co-star, Cooper Raiff, at 25, has been making his way in the film industry and with his second film he has won praise from critics and the audience. In “Cha Cha Real Smooth” he is Andrew, a 22-year-old who lives in the house of his mother (Leslie Mann), his stepfather, and his younger brother (Evan Assante). By chances of fate drifting from not finding his place in society, he ends up becoming the entertainment host of the Bar Mitzvah in the city where he lives. It is here that he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt) who is on the autism spectrum.

The film, as its name refers, is that leap of audacity when you dance the solo of a song to your own rhythm, the “freestyle” dance that resembles that emotional coming and going of first loves and the passage from adolescence to adulthood.

We caught up with Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff for the recent premiere of the film. This was what they told us.

Dakota, how do you feel about everything the film has accomplished and your role in making it happen?

Dakota: I’m extremely proud, we made it and you can tell it’s made with love. It’s different than just acting in a movie, here are my blood and tears. I can’t believe the movie we actually did freehand is out.

I’m going to quote you, “there are moments in life that wake up your heart and people who wake up your heart”

Dakota: I said that, wow (laughs)

Yes…you connect with these types of stories and significant and deep characters in the last roles you have chosen, what inspires you from these types of characters or opportunities? And why produce them?

Dakota: I know what it means to watch a movie and feel it in my mind and in my heart, and I find it meaningful and I know other people can find it meaningful too. And when you are more specific with your intentions when you make movies, when you try to deliver a message… it reaches more people, it becomes bigger. In addition, it is interesting to see that type of women on the screen, who are unattainable, intangible, who idealize impossible, complex things. I like that. Show different women.

Cooper, how would you describe the film beyond the synopsis?

Cooper: I would describe it as two soul mates helping each other become stronger at different stages of their life.

What was it like working with Dakota?

Cooper: He’s amazing! Very smart, open-hearted. It was so much fun working with her.

How has it been to premiere the film at the oldest festival in the United States?

Cooper: It’s been amazing, my girlfriend is from San Francisco, so I’m happy, very excited.

What was it like starring in the film and at the same time directing it?

Cooper: That was a learning from my first film, because I started directing and in the end I knew how I wanted things and ended up acting myself. But it’s also for being a part, beyond being behind the film, I wanted to be a part of it.

You talk in the film about human connections and how they can help each other…there’s always a learning process in those processes. I wanted to know what you learned in the process of making the film and about your co-stars?

Cooper: I learned a lot, I think writing and making a film is offering a part of yourself, but I think you learn about yourself by doing it and I worked with a lot of people who are wiser than me and I learned a lot from them. Leslie Mann, Dakota, everyone.

You can watch “Cha Cha Real Smooth” on Apple TV.