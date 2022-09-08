We spoke with Brie Larson for the premiere of “Growing Up”

Growing up. The word itself already triggers some memory, some image in our head of our childhood or adolescence. What was it that marked you growing up? What would happen if we got together to share our stories, just listen to each other and get to know each other a little better? what would change us?

That was the premise Brie Larson and Culture House took as starting point “Growing Up”, new documentary series Disney+ that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten stories. The protagonists, from 18 to 22 years old, share their experiences, the various social, family and internal obstacles they had to go through towards self-discovery and acceptance.

“What if we just open up and say what’s wrong with us, do we feel better? And I did not know what would happen, honestly it was an experiment, and when we saw that it actually changed not only the young people but also all the adults who were there, on set, filming, everyone, ”Larson said in a roundtable of who could participate Filo.news.

“I’m so grateful that 11 amazing and brave young people told their stories in ways that I didn’t know I would feel comfortable talking about, you can see a level of maturation and I’m incredibly grateful and lucky to have met them,” the actress said. to this medium.

Photo: Instagram @brielarson



Brie Larson He won an Oscar for his work on “The Room” (2015), which follows the story of a mother and her son who live in a room where they are kidnapped. Four years later, she revolutionized superhero movies after starring in “Captain Marvel”, the 2019 film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film marked a before and after in the industry in terms of the representation of women in that genre. From Filo we made a note about its impact on young people and you can read it here.

Larson also dabbled behind the scenes. Her directorial debut was in “Unicorn Store” (2017)which also starred alongside Samuel L Jackson, and that it is about a woman who fulfills her childhood dream of having a unicorn. She was the producer and star of “Messy Truth VR Experience”, a virtual reality series that puts viewers in the shoes of people and that gave him his first Emmy.

As we can see, all his works are crossed by the new generations, whether it is the public he is addressing, the protagonists of his stories; he even made several cameos in the Marvel world that includes the series “Ms Marvel”, which follows Kamala Khan, the first Muslim female superhero. “Growing Up” is no exception.

According to what the actress told another Latin American media, in the auditions they spoke with hundreds of young people to learn about their experiences. The common thread that unites each one of them was the pressure that society puts on young people, “so that they achieve something quickly, so that they know exactly who they are, what they want to do and how to do it. I remember being that age and believing myself to be an adult, but actually I was growing up and it’s okay not to know,” she said.

Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero/hero,” and their experience of growing up based on a very personal interview chronicling childhood and adolescence. Each interview is accompanied by cinematographic recreations that allow you to put yourself in the shoes of the protagonist.

“It marks a new form of representation and a new understanding of what it is to be and to live, which is completely unique and universal at the same time. It’s shocking, I’m very excited for people to see it. What they feel they have inside that they have to keep and be ashamed of, there is no reason to be, “she added to this medium.

The main concept of the series was not to have each person isolated but to put them together. “They were the most important ones I’ve ever had on set in my entire life. Sometimes it was hard because I wanted to cry, I think I cried, and I was trying not to because I was trying to be supportive, but I was so moved. I want to continue seeing these people all my life, “said the actress in that talk.

“The idea is that the series can generate family conversations, with friends, so that they ask themselves, did you feel that way? did you go through that? and being able to open up and understand that you can be free when the time is right, with the right person, in a safe place, it’s okay to share,” the actress commented in the talk and concluded: “We want this to really branch out, but in the end the lives of all of us who work on it changed and that is enough for me.”