we start from the Netherlands

10 SITES IN THE NETHERLANDS – Last summer Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had stated that by the end of 2021 the American company would open its charging network Supercharger also to the competition (here the news). After a few months, the official opening of the charging stations arrives as part of a pilot project that will initially involve 10 locations in the Netherlands. The American company said that in order to “fill up”, non-Tesla electric motorists will have to download the application. To support a greater flow of vehicles within the charging station (Tesla will carefully monitor the congestion of each site), the price for non-Tesla users will be increased (0.57 euros per kWh), but it can be lowered by signing a subscription (0.24 euros per kWh with 12.99 euros fixed per month).

THEY USE THE CCS CONNECTOR – I. Supercharger are accessible to cars equipped with connector Combined Charging System (CCS), which is a European standard, already used by BMW, Mercedes, Ford and the Volkswagen Group. Clearly Tesla electric car owners will be able to continue using these stations.

RENEW AN ASSET – The Tesla handles more than 25,000 Supercharger charging points around the world divided into over 2,000 stations. The proprietary network, established in 2012, is currently one of the largest high-power networks globally, and the house said that opening Superchargers to competition supports the company’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. . Without forgetting that the American company will be able to “monetize” one of its strategic assets, and jointly give motorists the opportunity to face long journeys without too many worries (the stations are located along the main motorway routes).