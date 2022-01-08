we start immediately with Marta Bassino – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.13 Last year two giants took place in Kranjska Gora and Marta Bassino won them both.

9.10 The first heat was traced by Pierre Guillot-Patrique, coach of France. The second will be the turn of José Luis Alejo Hervas, Switzerland coach.

9.07 The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel return after Covid. Positive and absent, however, the Slovenian Andreja Slokar.

9.05 The starting bibs of the Italians: 1 Marta Bassino, 11 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 36 Roberta Midali, 40 Roberta Melesi, 51 Vivien Insam, 54 Ilaria Ghisalberti.

9.03 We remind you that Federica Brignone is absent due to a slight inflammation of the patellar tendon of the right knee. As a precaution he preferred to skip this weekend, he will be back in the race in seven days in Zauchensee.

9.01 The starting bibs of the first heat:

9.00 The first heat will start at 9.30, the second at 12.30.

8.58 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the female giant from Kranjska Gora.

THE WORLD CUP WEEKEND PROGRAM

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the female giant of Kranjska Gora. The track called Podkoren replaces the impassable Maribor hill for the Slovenian World Cup event.

Federica Brignone is missing from the blue ranks, in spite of himself stopped by an inflammation of the patellar tendon of the right knee. Instead we will see Sofia Goggia at the starting gate, third on these snows in 2018 and Marta Bassino, back from a double triumph in 2021. The tricolor group is completed by Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Roberta Midali and Ilaria Ghisalberti.

The fight for victory promises to be exciting since all the major interpreters of the discipline, Sara Hector aside, have obtained at least one podium in the locality. The ranking dedicated to narrow gates includes four athletes enclosed in 53 points (We are talking about Mikaela Shiffrin, Hector herself, Petra Vlhova and Tessa Worley) but it is not excluded that other specialists such as Bassino and Michelle Gisin can fit in in contention to the crystal globe.

Alpine skiing, the precedents of the blue in Kranjska Gora. A year ago Marta Bassino scored a double

The first run of the giant from Kranjska Gora is scheduled for 9.30 while the second descent will start at 12.30. You can follow the updates in real time through the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport, stay with us to not miss a single descent!

Photo: Lapresse