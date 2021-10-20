We still like Bridget Jones’s diary, the way it is | Cinema

The world is divided into two categories: those who loved Bridget Jones’s diary since that very first shot of Renée Zellweger in the snow that tells us about her life and her 32 years in a few, very precise sentences; and who is lying. Despite the attempt to rekindle that same fire with two sequels, and despite the unsuccessful attempts to collect its legacy, Sharon Maguire’s film based on the novel by Helen Fielding remains unique, perhaps as imperfect as its protagonist but inimitable, a blue soup. in which the main ingredients are dosed to the millimeter and all that is in excess serves only to add flavor and never to weigh down the whole. You will forgive us the culinary metaphor, which is one of the most obvious to go into when it comes to Bridget Jones’s diary, a film that speaks of love and a triangle with Janeaustenian echoes, but also speaks of food, self-acceptance, harassment, aspirations, how to reconcile dreams and harsh reality, and also the effort of aging, of jealousy and friendship, and of course reindeer sweaters.

In hindsight it is almost unbelievable to think that Sharon Maguire had considered other actresses besides Renée Zellweger – big names like Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Rachel Weisz, and all unlikely apart from perhaps Winslet, who however all era was nearly ten years younger than the character. It’s amazing why Renée Zellweger is so perfect in the role that the only certainty we have is that without her Bridget Jones’s diary it would have been a worse movie.

Zellweger at the time had stood out for Jerry Maguire, but he hadn’t been able to launch it as much as she probably hoped: with the following films, in particular The game of rubies, she had always failed the test as an absolute protagonist, not so much because of her own fault but because of the material she had found herself working with. It took her a “beautiful part of the movie” in Me, me and Irene to get back on the radar, after which Bridget Jones’s diary it became his big chance: the chance to be the absolute protagonist, playing an insecure and imperfect character and, as Maguire said at the time, “able to balance the thin line that separates comedy and emotion”.

That Bridget Jones’s diary is (also, perhaps above all) a vehicle to guide the protagonist’s career towards fame, as can be understood from the aforementioned opening sequence: Renée Zellweger immediately takes the stage, takes over the film with the first voiceover and from there she becomes the center of gravity around which the whole story revolves, and the large cast of secondary characters that enrich the picture with deliciously British details (Bridget’s mother who falls in love with the lighted salesman is a subplot that adds very little to the general narrative but without which Bridget Jones’s diary it would be a poorer film).

And therefore Bridget Jones’s diary talks about Bridget Jones and her problems, and uses them as foundations to build a series of more or less connected cartoons with a very literary trend: Fielding’s novel betrays a strong debt to Jane Austen, and consistently its film adaptation is supports both the two literary sources (Austen for the themes, Fielding for the narrative details) and all the previous big and small screen versions of Pride and Prejudice: it is no coincidence that Colin Firth immediately asked to play Mark Darcy Maguire , i.e. the Fitzwilliam Darcy from the television version of Pride and Prejudice dated 1995 and produced by the BBC. In other simpler words, Bridget Jones’s diary it’s a mess of influences and inspirations ranging from nineteenth-century literature to Nora Ephron to Monty Python – a much more interesting cinematic object than most of its contemporaries, and refined enough to deserve a place alongside the giants of the genre.

What is surprising twenty years later is how much a film that was already released five years later than the novel from which it was based is able to talk about themes that are so universal that they are still valid today. And in some cases they sound almost prophetic: Bridget Jones is a thirty year old in an existential crisis, that is a human category much more widespread and central today than it was two decades ago. Some of his choices that are seen by his family as the actions of an incomprehensible alien are now considered normal, understandable, to be respected and not to be violently dismantled as in the terrifying scene of dinner with friends.

Bridget Jones’s diary also talks about workplace harassment, and that particular type of harassment that disguises itself as an innocent flirtation and as a result of which the male can always say “I was provoked” or “she was there too” and get away with it, forgetting all that discourse on the power relations and on the relations between boss and employee that the film deals with (albeit with a certain excusable superficiality); how it deals with more delicate issues, self-acceptance, the relationship with one’s body, all themes that are reasonably addressed today at all levels of world pop production and that in 2001 were still somehow pioneering, at least in a context of absolute mainstream like this.

Bridget Jones’s diary also speaks of friendship, and of friendship between thirty-year-olds with a life and a career, and does so without ever taking the shortcut that leads to Friends, but always maintaining, even in an almost magical realism atmosphere in which it snows only when the plot requires it, that pinch of realism and concreteness that prevent the film from taking off and flying together with its other pindaric friends, but rather always remain firmly anchored to the ground, letting the magic enter only when you really can’t do without it.

Bridget Jones’s diary also makes you laugh to tears, also thanks to one of the best and brightest screenplays of Richard Curtis’ career, one who also wrote Four weddings and a funeral And Notting Hill, to name just a couple. Renée Zellweger has boundless comic talent, Hugh Grant competes with her, and Colin Firth is only asked to remain serious and never break down, something that he does very easily. It has a great soundtrack, and an even better choice of non-original tracks – although here we admit that getting excited for It’s Raining Men by Geri Halliweel a certain adolescent cultural background is needed without which the impact could be less. It has such a sweet and perfect ending that it qualifies as “cheating”. It has it all, and we still love it, just the way it is.

