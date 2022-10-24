“We study how to help doctors with AI”

Posted in supplement

Actions for Citizen Participationin Journal Profile

Related Article “Don’t let them scare us with the work of the future, let’s be part of that discussion”

As is often the case with other issues, the issue here is not the technology itself, but the use to which it is put. Diego Fernández Slezak has a doctorate in Computer Science from the UBA, a member of the CONICET Computer Science Research Institute and a professor at the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires. After focusing on parameter estimation in complex biological models, he decided to delve into the frontier between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and neuroscience. He is the founder of Entelai, the first Argentine company regulated by ANMAT to operate algorithms in medicine. As a result of his research, the firm developed a prototype app that, through automatic text processing, collaborates with psychiatrists and psychologists to diagnose cases of psychosis due to schizophrenia from interviews. They also developed “Pic”, a software for the analysis of medical images that provides added value for all actors in the health system. In dialogue with Actionsthe specialist gave an account of how they work with these technologies and the future of AI.

– How is Artificial Intelligence used in mental health?

Our idea is to try to provide quantitative tools from the world of Artificial Intelligence that allow doctors, psychiatrists in particular, to make decisions based on evidence. The question we ask ourselves is what can we use AI to help these professionals? The psychiatrist makes her decisions based on interviews he conducts with patients. So, he analyzes them qualitatively, making an “intuitive” study based on everything he learned throughout his career. But he does not have the tools that allow him to quantitatively measure what he generates over the years of medical practice. One of the objectives that we set ourselves was to try to find out what are the aspects that psychiatrists try to look at in interviews with patients and see if we could generate quantitative indices that would allow us to measure what they looked at “intuitively”. Specifically, we study how to use Artificial Intelligence to generate indices in numbers that help the doctor to estimate psychiatric characteristics.

– Is that why they developed an application?

For now it is a prototype. It is not a public app that anyone can download. It is a tool for the doctor in the context of the research project. When we talk about an application, we think that it is going to be a little computer game that is going to tell them if they are bipolar or not, and it is not like that. It is a research project where what we generate, in short, are metrics for different characteristics of speech that doctors do not measure quantitatively and we can do so. It is brand new information that now we must learn to process it. The topic is novel both in computing and in medicine. These are new data for diseases that are very difficult to diagnose and monitor with technologies that are changing day by day.

– Could this technology be used in another field of medicine?

At Entelai, we are also dedicated to the analysis of automated images with Artificial Intelligence. We developed “Pic”, a tool that adds quantitative and objective information to the world of medical magnetic resonance imaging where, until very recently, everything was done qualitatively. People with very good training and good image analysts could extract very valuable information, but today the computer offers much more robust information without any human effort. This is not a prototype, but is already used by companies around the world.

– Are there other uses that can be given to Artificial Intelligence in medicine?

We have another project that applies to medicine in general. A patient who has any symptom can be guided and referred by Artificial Intelligence, thus generating increased information to the doctor so that he can do his job better and faster when he receives it. With this tool the amount of time and consultations are reduced.