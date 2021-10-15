News

We Summon the Darkness: Alexandra Daddario in the first clip of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A new clip from the horror movie has been released We Summon the Darkness which he sees among the protagonists Alexandra Daddario.

HERE to see the clip.

We Summon the Darkness

In the horror thriller set in 1988, titled We Summon the Darkness, three best friends – Alexis, Val and Beverly – embark on a trip to a heavy metal music festival where they join three guys from a band.
After the show, the group heads to Alexis ‘parents’ secluded country house for an afterparty. What is supposed to be a night of young and fun debauchery takes a dark and deadly turn instead. With satanic killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

We Summon the Darkness cast

The film is played by Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift And Johnny Knoxville.
The film is directed by the director Marc Meyers.

“The wild mind of screenwriter Alan Trezza made a really funny script”

Says the director.

“The moment I read it, I thought it was the perfect movie to do next My Friend Dahmer. It’s fun, bloody, wild and dynamic. I learn something new by making every movie. This was my first experience working with practical special effects, stuntmen and many knives. And now as a filmmaker, I can’t wait to have more opportunities to bring such colors and actions to the screen ”.

We Summon The Darkness is a production of Fyzz Pictures, Common Enemy and Nightshade Entertainment in association with Litecoin Foundation, Iconic Media One, Gray Hawk Productions and MEP Capital.
Highland Film Group handles worldwide sales.

The film will have its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on 21 September.

What do you think of this news?
Let us know with a comment below and keep following us on NerdPool to stay up to date on news from the world of cinema and much more!

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
716
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
576
News

Cinema, all films out in October
557
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
485
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
427
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
376
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
339
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
336
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
303
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top