We Summon the Darkness: Alexandra Daddario in the first clip of the film

In the horror thriller set in 1988, titled We Summon the Darkness, three best friends – Alexis, Val and Beverly – embark on a trip to a heavy metal music festival where they join three guys from a band.

After the show, the group heads to Alexis ‘parents’ secluded country house for an afterparty. What is supposed to be a night of young and fun debauchery takes a dark and deadly turn instead. With satanic killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

We Summon the Darkness cast

The film is played by Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift And Johnny Knoxville.

The film is directed by the director Marc Meyers.

“The wild mind of screenwriter Alan Trezza made a really funny script”

Says the director.

“The moment I read it, I thought it was the perfect movie to do next My Friend Dahmer. It’s fun, bloody, wild and dynamic. I learn something new by making every movie. This was my first experience working with practical special effects, stuntmen and many knives. And now as a filmmaker, I can’t wait to have more opportunities to bring such colors and actions to the screen ”.

We Summon The Darkness is a production of Fyzz Pictures, Common Enemy and Nightshade Entertainment in association with Litecoin Foundation, Iconic Media One, Gray Hawk Productions and MEP Capital.

Highland Film Group handles worldwide sales.

The film will have its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on 21 September.

