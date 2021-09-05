We Summon the Darkness | The review of the horror film with Alexandra Daddario

When a film doesn’t work, you can usually look at its plot or dialogue by separating it from the way it was actually brought to the screen by the director and actors and guess where, on paper at least, the promise of something tempting was. Or maybe you can find an ‘external’ clue, let’s think of a particularly interesting location such as a beach or an exotic and mysterious city, which could explain why someone upstream could find a given project intriguing in which to invest money.

This premise is important to ask yourself while watching We Summon the Darkness from Marc Meyers (How He Fell in Love), what prompted any of the individuals involved to take part. Regardless of how you want to ‘vivisect’ it, in fact, there cannot have been a single circumstance in which the painfully pedantic script written by Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex) and the staging for savings they could have let us hope for a result other than a sonorous raspberry. It is the typical product doomed from day zero to flop (although it was not expected to be released in cinemas), even if it is easy to understand how the money to bring it home came on the basis of the prevailing nostalgia for the 80s and the belief that vaguely recalling names such as those of Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Logan Miller (Escape Room) And Johnny Knoxville (Jackass) would have convinced horror fans to see it anyway.

It is 1988. An explosion of ritual killings dominates the news as ‘satanic panic’ feeds fear across the United States. In Indiana (or rather in one of its Canadian incarnations …), Alexis and her two best friends (Maddie Hasson And Amy Forsyth) are going wild at a big heavy metal concert in what looks like a mall sandwich shop. There they meet the companions of headbanging Kovacs, Mark and Ivan (Miller, Keean Johnson And Austin Swift). Three plus three equals double the fun, so the girls invite the guys over to Alexis’ house for one afterparty.

Without being fussy with the stopwatch in hand, the two weft lines just described take up roughly one third of the time (90 minutes overall), or so it seems.

Pulling the strings at an awfully slow speed, We Summon the Darkness – which was ranked Rated R – presents one of the most under-stimulated early acts in horror comedy history (anyone looking for ‘itchy’ moments doesn’t even start viewing) and it’s not hyperbole. Of course, something happens, if 20 minutes of conversation matters. But the plot stagnates at a standstill as the sextet dabbles in the classic game of the Never Have I Ever, laboriously recounting the changes in Metallica’s lineup as if they were writing a detailed entry on Wikipedia, and retracing each of the characters’ first concert experience, so other 80s musical references can be unnecessarily mentioned to better contextualize.

A film apparently imbued with ‘heavy metal culture’ would then suggest that this genre sounded prominently throughout We Summon the Darkness, if not that the producers secured the rights to just one (already…) metal song (played by Mercyful Fate) for their three-piece soundtrack (i.e., one is a cover of Heaven Is a Place on Earth, because the budget could not afford the original by Belinda Carlisle …). The point is: if you have an amount of dollars in hand that allows you to grab very few tracks, which are among the cheapest available on the market, why did you make up your mind to shoot a horror film advertised as ‘heavily heavy metal’?

As if that weren’t enough, We Summon the Darkness’s musical commentary takes long ‘toilet breaks’ and without the music to help stir things up a bit, these extended periods of silence leave early scenes with nothing but meaningless dialogues to stimulate (?) the involvement of the public. Unless you are particularly excited to see six actors sitting around a fire making casual conversation, then you are unlikely to find anything compelling to hold on to to continue the vision.

Loading... Advertisements

Although the girls present themselves as party regulars, the ‘twist’ turns out to be utterly predictable, with them actually being part of a Christian congregation intent on staging the ‘satanic slaughter’ everyone talks about. And the three unfortunate boys are of course the next victims. Difficult to be accused of spoilers, since the trailer not only largely anticipates the turning point, but is also the only thing that happens in We Summon the Darkness.

We talked a little while ago about horror ‘comedy’, but we must admit that there are no genuinely funny moments, unless you are among those who laugh at every “fuck you!” used as an interlayer or other such amenities, like the scene where one of the guys says he needs a tampon, because you know, he’s bleeding …

Once the action mercifully shifts into gear, the idea of ​​We Summon the Darkness is to ride the comic merry-go-round through the arrival of uninvited guests at the front door, who unexpectedly arrive to disrupt plans and create unpredictable moments. Instead, one after another, the appearances of Alexis’ stepmother and a nosy sheriff simply end up being minimal distraction cartoonish imbued with not too inspired violence. Then the improbable TV pastor played by Johnny Knoxville appears on the scene, allowing the film to give us another ‘shock’ phoned because he is really convinced that we will not immediately frame him as one of the villains …

In the past, both Alexandra Daddario and Logan Miller have proven themselves worthy of lighter and more likeable roles, yet they are squandered by a script desperately looking for a creative impulse. A recurring gag in which a woman has to constantly pee constitutes the strong point of one of the characterizations. And, apart from one girl whose conscience gives an unexpected afterthought, the players on both sides of the board are completely interchangeable with each other.

Honestly, it is difficult to understand where the entertainment of We Summon the Darkness can reside. In heavy metal winks with virtually no backing song? In embarrassing and not very nice jokes? In the modest dose of blood that splashes around during a few moments of chaos? Or in the attractive appearance of the young protagonists, often and willingly framed by the camera of a Marc Meyers camera at the height of tight jeans?

In short, a substantial waste of time, emblem of how a few names and a draft idea can lead a producer to invest money in empty and disposable projects instead of betting on something more risky.

Right away the international trailer of the film, released directly in VOD on April 10:

© All rights reserved