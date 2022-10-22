we take inspiration from her manicure for fall

On the occasion of the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the singer displayed metallic green nails that we are happy to adopt for the upcoming season.

In Los Angeles, California, the 2022 Emmy Awards celebrated the best TV shows and performances of the year. Nominated four times for her latest project “Only Murder in the Building”, in which she stars and produces, Selena Gomez caused a stir in a shimmering white dress with a halter neckline. To contrast with her immaculate outfit, the star opted for emerald-colored dangling earrings, highlighted by her hair pulled up in a high bun. If her beauty treatment was both natural and sophisticated, it was the actress’ manicure that caught our attention.

Green: one of the key colors of autumn

To enhance her dress and bring out her hands, Selena Gomez opted for an emerald green nail polish that perfectly matched the color of her earrings and her magnificent ring. As usual, the person responsible for this manicure is none other than Tom Bachik, and the professional has revealed the colors used to achieve this result. To obtain this custom-made color, he mixed “The Pass Is Always Greener” and “Emerald Illusion” varnishes from OPI before fixing everything with the “Stay Shiny” top coat. And according to the pro, who recently did Selena’s olive green manicure…

