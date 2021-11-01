We talk about climate, but the battle is between the green economy and the brown economy

Apart from the big names, the rest of the world is worth little in terms of GDP. Representatives of 80% of world money production spoke at the G20 in Rome, while the other 177 countries present at the COP26 added change in Glasgow. Yet their physical presence at the UN climate conference is changing the perception of the problem.

It is more difficult to shrug in the face of the ever faster rise of the seas (now they steal almost half a centimeter a year) looking in the eyes of the ambassador of the most vulnerable countries, the former president of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed than in October in 2009 he bought 14 diving suits to organize an underwater Council of Ministers, three meters deep, in order to make the destiny of his country clear to everyone. In the absence of a rapid and radical cut in greenhouse emissions, some island states will disappear: those who were least at fault in the climate crisis will pay the greatest consequences.

It will be only an ethical dilemma, or this choice will affect the credibility and the ability to attract consensus of the countries that are vying for leadership of the green transition underway, an industrial revolution that, as at stake in the middle of the century, has a turnover similar to that of oil. according to the forecasts of the International Energy Agency?

Beijing, which for decades has presented itself as the spokesperson for developing countries, is now on its way. It has set the goal of decarbonization by looking at the needs of competition with Washington, not at the threshold beyond which CO2 in the atmosphere is transformed into a serial killer. And the axis between Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi prevented the G20 from taking a step forward: it limited itself to delivering the commitments already signed by all countries in Paris in 2015 to the climate conference without adding anything.

It is unlikely that China will change (at least for now) its deadline to reach the decarbonisation of the economy: 2060 instead of 2050 as proposed by the group of countries headed by the European Union and the United States. But perhaps green measures of some effectiveness could come back from the window of economic exchanges and constitute the picklock to unblock the stalemate that is looming at COP26.

This is the suggestion that also emerges from the interventions of Prince Charles last weekend at the G20 in Rome and now at the debut of the Glasgow conference in which he intervenes in place of the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth: “We need a military-style campaign to deploy the force of the trillions ”needed to support the transition towards a more sustainable economy even in poor countries, starting with investments“ made available by the global private sector ”.

“If we are to reach the vital climate goal of 1.5 degrees,” added Carlo, “a goal that will save our forests and farms, our oceans and wildlife, we need trillions of dollars of investment every year. to create the new infrastructures necessary for the transition towards sustainability. Governments alone cannot collect this kind of money. But the private sector can do this by working closely with governments and civil society. Companies around the world tell me they need clear market signals from governments so they can plan for the long term. “

This is what will really count on November 12, at the end of the long negotiations in Glasgow: the presence or absence of a strong signal indicating the economic route to take to avoid the collapse of the climate we know. Green economy or brown economy. Coal mines and oil or renewable wells and circular economy. The choice must be made now.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it clearly today, brilliant in finding the effective joke: “There is a minute to midnight on the Climate Judgment clock: we must act now. The global warming bomb must be defused ”. He added that if the temperature rises by 2 degrees “we are putting the food supply at risk for hundreds of millions of people.” With 3 degrees more “fires and cyclones double and heat waves multiply by 36”. With 4 degrees more “entire cities – Miami, Alexandria, Shanghai – will disappear under the waves”.

“The past six years since the Paris conference have been the hottest on record. We are on the brink of catastrophe and young people know it. For small island states and other vulnerable ones, bankruptcy is not an option. It is a death sentence: global warming is quickly reaching the point of no return, ”added UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “The commitment of 100 billion dollars a year of climate finance to support developing countries must become a reality. This is essential to restore trust and credibility ”.

The alternative, inaction, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi recalled speaking in Glasgow, would bring the climate crisis to a level that “can deplete natural resources and aggravate social tensions”, causing “new migratory flows and contributing to strengthen terrorism and organized crime. At COP26 we must go beyond what we did at the G20 ”.