We talked about a child prodigy

2022-08-16 06:07:08 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photos taken from the Internet

Havana, Cuba.- Child prodigies have abounded in the world of cinema; from small they stand out well, and some continue their way on the screens. We remember the now mythical Judy Garland and the Spanish Joselito.

Let us cite a third: Christian Bale, who at the age of 13 dazzled most with his energetic performance in The Empire of the Sundirected by Steven Spielberg, and his very current job as the bad guy in the latest installment of the saga Thorpassing previously for his Oscar award for best secondary in The fighter.

But today we are dealing with Jacob Tremblay, that little boy who today at only 15 years old has a truly impressive career.

He was born in Vancouver; At the age of 7, he dubbed voices for the tape The Smurfs, in its second installment. Then came the film The room, who achieved so much admiration and awards in 2015, due in large part to his work as a child locked up from birth with his mother (Brie Larson) by a kidnapper. On this occasion he achieved various awards never obtained by such a young actor.

Two years later he starred Extraordinaryundergoing long hours of makeup to interpret this child, with a rare condition that has deformed his face.

Later he participated in Henry’s book, The predator, doctor sleep, sinister presence Y somniaamong others.

In 2021 he returned to dubbing with the animated film from Italy Lucawhich earned Oscar nominations.

Thus we arrive at Death and life of John Donovanby the talented Xavier Dolan, where the person at hand plays the boy who received multiple letters from a famous actor (Kit Harington), who falls into decline and perhaps commits suicide.

We will follow the trajectory of this prodigy.