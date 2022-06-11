We talked to actress Teresa Palmer – La Cosa Cine

As part of the premiere of Sinister Twin this Thursday our Mon August talked with Teresa Palmer (To the Last Man, My Boyfriend is a Zombie) about the new horror movie he’s starring in. We asked her how the shooting was while she was pregnant, the loss as the central axis of the film, the comparison with The Lights Out (2016) and much more.

What is it about?

After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steven Cree) move halfway across the world with their surviving son and hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

Director’s words:

“At its core, GEMELO SINIESTRO (The Twin) is a story about how living in denial can ultimately crush you. The most destructive prison is the one you build around yourself, and yet inside it, you can still be happy. If that’s not sheer horror, I don’t know what is.” TANELI MUSTONEN

