We tell you all about the natural and vegan deodorant that Emma Waston can no longer do without

With its natural formula and cream-to-powder texture, this deodorant has already won over more than 100,000 people, including the very selective Emma Watson.

Following the controversy surrounding the use of aluminum salts in deodorants and antiperspirants (note, as a reminder, the Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety has ruled that aluminum does not present a health risk and that it plays no role in breast cancer), many consumers have sought more natural alternatives to conventional sprays and roll-ons.

The actress Emma Watson, whose social and ecological commitments have repercussions even in the dressing room and in the bathroom, has also taken the step of green deodorant, and has opted for a product which she qualifies today, in an interview granted to British Vogue, “essential”: Aurelian’s Botanical Cream deodorant (€24). And she’s not the only one ! Since its launch, more than 100,000 people have fallen in love with its melting texture and fresh scent.

Botanical Cream Deodorant, a natural formula to stay fresh

The cream-to-powder texture based on shea butter, clays and baking soda Aurelia Botanical Cream Deodorant melts on contact with the skin and leaves an invisible veil that neutralizes odors throughout the day.

It contains essential oils of tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender which activate during periods of heavy sweating, neutralizing odors while providing a feeling of freshness (at first a little confusing, “running of air” on the underarms, but ultimately quite pleasant!). Naturally anti-bacterial, these also help reduce the risk of ingrown hairs.

And to use it, nothing could be simpler: just take the equivalent of a pea of ​​product then spread it over the entire surface of the armpit.





