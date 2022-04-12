We tell you everything about ‘Barbie’, the new film by Margot Robbie

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis – Getty Images

At the end of 2018 the news arrived that the actress margot robbie was in talks to star in the new movie about Barbie.

The movie about Mattel’s most famous doll has been around for a long time: in 2014 Sony acquired the rights to the Barbie company to prepare a movie about her. Initially, the project had Amy Schumerbut she abandoned the project due to, according to her, “scheduling problems. Later she entered Anne Hathaway, which he eventually also abandoned. The director alethea jones and the screenwriter Olivia Milch they did the same.

The project changed hands: from Sony it went to Warner Bros, and finally the protagonist of ‘Birds of Prey’ was in charge of starring in the film. So among her numerous projects, is that of giving life to the doll. And she not only stars in the film. As usual in her career, she also produces with her producer, LuckyChap Entertainmenta company that she runs together with her husband Tom Ackerley and his best friend, Joseph McNamara.

In a press release, via Harper’s Bazaar, Robbie said his new character is someone who promotes “confidence, curiosity and communication throughout childhood, and empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to presidentAlthough she couldn’t reveal Barbie’s plot, she said she was “very honored” to take on the role and “produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world“.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for December 2018/January 2019, Robbie discussed the challenges and stereotypes she faced as an actress when she first stepped foot in the entertainment industry.

“When I was trying to make a name for myself as an actress, creative roles for women were limited.“he told the magazine for the cover story.”I didn’t want to choose another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for the male story. that was not inspiring“.



Director of ‘Barbie’

Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’, ‘Lady Bird’) will direct this film and co-write it with Noah Baumbachhis partner in real life and a regular collaborator, as has been the case with ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Mistress America’.

A live-action ‘Barbie’ movie sounds like another example of a movie studio grossly capitalizing on a recognizable piece of intellectual property. But according to the producer Joseph McNamara“You think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can’t wait to get into it.Robbie chimed in later and said:

“All we can say is that whatever you’re thinking, it’s not”

Synopsis for ‘Barbie’

The plot of the film is currently unknown. However, everything points to the creative team behind the production wanting to do something completely out of character for what you would normally expect from a movie based on a line of dolls. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who are primarily known for indie films like Lady Bird and Marriage Story, respectively, are certainly an interesting duo to team up with, and it makes potential story ideas all the more intriguing.

However, the actress of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ revealed that the expectations of the fans should disappear. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer also commented that the film will give the audience “what you didn’t know you wanted“.

Robbie, who co-runs the production company behind the film, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her husband Tom Ackerley and his best friend Joseph McNamaraexplained to the media that this new Barbie project challenges the assumptions of the character. “We like things that feel a little left of center“, pointed out the Australian. And although many think that they believe what the story is going to be about, she insists that this will be something very different.

Considering that LuckyChap Entertainment is behind such genuine releases as ‘A Promising Girl’, ‘I, Tonya’ or ‘Birds of Prey’, you have to be aware that elementary and easy doesn’t go with Robbie.

Cast of ‘Barbie’

Barbie always goes with many accessories, among them is Ken, her secondary boyfriend. Robbie is finding fellow adventurers, and already has a -very well chosen- Ken. Last October it was known that Ryan Gosling was chosen to be the doll’s partner in the history. After ending ‘The Gray Man’, from the russo brothersthe actor will put himself in the hands of Gerwig.

Besides, Simu Liu, the actor seen in ‘Shan-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings’, has just joined the project, but his role is not specified. Also the actress America Ferrara will be in the plot directed by Gerwig. No details of her role have been given either.

Also joining the project are the comedian and actress Kate Mckinnonwhose character, in line with the others, is a mystery, and the young Ariana Greenblattseen in ‘Love and Monsters’ or ‘In a New York neighborhood’.

The actress seen in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and more recently in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’, Alexandra Shippalso enters the cast under the orders of Gerwig.

The actor Will Ferrell enter the movie. Nothing is known at the moment of the role that she will play. The same happens with the role that the actress will take. Emma Mckey (‘Sex Education’, ‘Death on the Nile’). However, many fans expect the actress to play the doll’s sister, Skipper.

Trailer and images of ‘Barbie’

As soon as we have a photo or a clip we will share it here. Wanting to check if Gerwig have been guided by that “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic, You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere…“?