We tell you everything about ‘High School Musica 4: La Reunion’ | Present

The original cast of ‘High School Musical‘, will meet again after 6 years. But this time, it will take place within the framework of the series in which the famous franchise is honored, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘.

In this new installment of the series, we will be able to see the original cast recording what would be ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion’while the students will be extras in the recordings.

Many of the most memorable characters will appear in this meeting, such as: Chad (Corbin Blue), Ryan (Lucas Grabel), Taylor (Monique Coleman), Coach Bolton (Bart Johnson) and drama teacher, Mrs. Darbus (Alison Reed);

Although the protagonist of the tape: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdaleare not confirmed to appear in this meeting, fans do not lose hope that they will appear as a surprise, since earlier this year, the actors could be seen visiting the school of ‘High School Musical‘, East High.

There is no release date yet for the fourth season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘, but it was shared that filming recently began. So it is estimated that it could be released for the summer of 2024.