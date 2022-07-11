Health

We tell you how to protect yourself from the risks of exercising outdoors in the intense summer heat | Videos | Univision 45 Houston KXLN

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

there when the father openedfire and began to shoot. theyoung people fled, but they werefound in a hospitalnear.nathaly: in these days ofsummer, many are encouraged toexercise outdoorsfree. however, they have toto take precautions. forexpand on this topic, come onto talk to Dr. ElenaZamora, from duty help.doctor, when is the timeideal for practicing activityoutdoor?>> when the sun is lessstrong. you should also takewater during trainingto avoid dehydration.nathaly: what other precautionscan be taken into account whenexercise outdoors?>> heat opens vesselsblood vessels to increasepressure and the person canare the main symptomswhich others could take inbill?>> tiredness, pain in thelegs or cramps. muchsweating, dizziness and nausea. in themore severe cases, therebruise and the person cannotsweat.nathaly: some otherrecommendation?>> wear light clothing and creamsskin protectors.nathaly: of course, alwayskeep us very wellhydrated. I don’t know if there is somethingWhat do you want to add?>> of course, drink eight glasses ofwater a day or more to avoid

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Health extends the ‘anti-risk’ manual of 4 drugs

6 mins ago

all Medicine vacancies

28 mins ago

what you should do before traveling abroad

1 hour ago

The side effects of diazepam, one of the most consumed anxiolytics

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button