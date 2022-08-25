We tell you how was the first kiss of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. They have a romantic love story that began a few years ago, in 2012, when they publicly announced it and after a while they became the parents of Wyatt and Dimitri, very happy children. On some occasions the actors have talked about how the situation was when they they kissed by first time.

It wasn’t in the first date and not when they started dating, but it was totally different. kutcher Y Kunis They met recording the famous television show that premiered in 1998 “That ’70s Show” when they were still very young. She played the role of Jackie Burkhart and he played the character of Michael Kelso, who were boyfriends for several seasons. This is why the actors gave their first kiss on the set of the series, and it was kind of funny, but not laughable, but weird.

In an interview for the radio program “The Howard Stern Show” the actor spoke about the details of the moment and said: “It was very strange. I wondered, is this not illegal? It was very uncomfortable because I was 19 years old. She was 14. She was like my little sister, she wanted to make sure everything went well.” It was just an issue during work, but still Ashton he worried about having to kiss Mila due to their age difference in real life.

Over the years and to this day, both remember the anecdote with sympathy and commemorate that their first kiss It was on a TV show. On the other hand, in the interview the actor assured that he did not feel physical attraction to her at that time. Because of this, the interviewer reminded him that his current wife had said the same thing on a few occasions, so kutcher Laughing, she exclaimed, “She’s lying! I’ve had a diary since I was a kid where I wrote, ‘oh this guy is cool.’ She thought I was cool!”

Love story

The series that made them friends ended in 2006, by then mila was dating Macaulay Culkin, while Ashton he had married a year earlier with Demi Moore. For this reason, there were no signs of anything romantic between Kunis Y kutcher. But in 2011 both couples separated and some time later they began to live a love story.

In 2012 they began to see themselves as something purely sexual. “She was like: you’re not ready to start a relationship and I was like I’m not ready to get into another relationship,” said the actor. He further added, “At the time she was smoking cigarettes, and she had quit. She wanted me to smoke her in her mouth so she could breathe in the smoke. So as the night went on, we grew closer.”

At that time, both had premiered the comedies “No Strings Attached” and “Friends With Benefits”, of two couples who fell in love after beginning a relationship with no strings attached. This was funny because right at that moment they began to have a similar bond, which later ended in a courtship and a very happy marriage.