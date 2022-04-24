We tell you the details of Anibelca Rosario’s wedding

the journalist Anibelca Rosario married businessman José Joaquín Olivo Méndez, in a ceremony that took place in the presence of family and friends close to the couple.

Emilio González and Zahira Quezada, were the sponsors of this important celebration for the lives of the spouses.

The bride’s wardrobe was in charge of the designer Melkis Díaz, who made a mermaid cut dress, with an overskirt, ruffles, all made in Turkish lace. The transparency, the V-neckline and the long sleeves highlighted Anibelca’s elegant silhouette.

A dream scene

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/24/ib0a7819-87455459.jpg Anibelca Rosario said yes to José Joaquín Olivo. Méndez, at a wedding where joy and pure feelings of the heart prevailed. (SUPPLIED)

The makeup that Rosario wore was by Patricia Lantigua and the hairstyle by Magdalena Castellanos complemented the beauty of the beautiful bride, while the fashionista Radhamés Espíritu was responsible for making her look harmonious and spectacular.

Among lilies, roses from Ecuador, lilies, white roses, the couple paraded along with Jesly Sofía Gómez, Ivett Polanco, Yaritza Olivo, Rosmery Olivo, Ana Rodríguez, Bienvenida Muñoz and Anabel Cornielle; in a scenario in which the decoration simulated a garden with industrial details, it was in charge of Richard Buret y Asociados. The cake for this great wedding ceremony was made by Miriam de Caro.

Héctor Acosta -El Torito made all the guests dance with his great musical repertoire.