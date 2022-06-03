We tell you: what is happening between Shakira, Piqué and why they involved Chris Evans

Rumors indicate that Shakira and Piqué could be going through a crisis due to infidelity (Photo: Getty Images)

Social networks have exploded because Colombian singer Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué could be in a crisis because one of them was unfaithful. The rumor, of which neither of them spoke, was released by a Spanish medium.

According to the information spread in the podcast mamarazzis, Piqué would have been unfaithful to the artist with a 20-year-old model. After the news spread across the net, iInternet users began to closely follow the footsteps of the famous interpreter, linking her with two well-known actors internationals who have appeared in superhero movies.

First, a video that captured the moment in which Henry Cavill was distracted watching Shakira went viral during an interviewbut it is speculated that the actor who gives life to Superman is not the only one interested in the singer, since apparently he has also caught the attention of Chris Evans, the actor who played Capitan america.

Actor Chris Evans began following Shakira on Instagram (Capture: Instagram/@chrisevans)

Speculation began after Instagram users reported that Evans began following her on this social network, after the possible estrangement with the Spanish soccer player came to light. It is worth mentioning that the American actor, who has more than 15 million followers, follows few people.

Among the 211 accounts that he follows are mainly figures from the world of cinema such as directors, actors and actresses. Some of his followers are Eiza González, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and co-stars in Marvel such as Robert Downey Jr. Shakira is one of the few people in the musical field that she follows on Instagram.

Faced with the situation, thousands of people have made comments such as: “Not a day has passed since the rumors about Shakira/Piqué came out that Henry Cavill and Chris Cavill already followed her, the real one who could”, “at once follows Chris Evans and today Chris Evans starts following her too. Shaki, I analyze you, I observe you, I analyze you and I respect you” or “Pique and Shakira is history, now she has to choose between Chris Evans and Henry Cavill”.

Shakira recently reappeared at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

After several years of few public appearancesthe Colombian has reappeared in an American television program and in the most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festivalwhere she wore a fitted black dress with an opening that revealed her legs.

Internet users speculate that Shakira’s song “I congratulate you” could deal with her situation with Piqué (Photo: EFE/Miguel Rajmil/File)

In addition, it is still valid in the music scene. One of his most recent songs is Congratulationsa song he released in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and that has caused a stir after the viralization of the rumors of estrangement with Gerard Piqué.

The lyrics of the song is what has attracted attention, since many have the hypothesis that it talks about the situation with the athlete. One of the verses says: “To complete you I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I didn’t listen. I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that overflowed the glass.

If the rumors were true, Shakira would have distanced herself from Piqué after more than a decade together. The singer and the footballer, who met on the set of the song waka waka during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, they have two children together: Sasha and Milan. However, no statement has been made so far.

