We tell you who is behind the most amazing dress of the César Awards

Behind the glamor who left us Goya awards red carpetthis weekend the celebration of its French equivalent took place: the caesar awards. ceremony in which Cate Blanchett shone againnot only for its styling with rhinestones and blazer of sequins, but also for having received the honorary award for his film career. A gala that brought together many stars of French cinema and that gave us several high impact lookssuch as Lea Seydoux’s stunning polka dot cape dress, the work of Louis Vuittonor the delicate velvet design by Renate Reinsvealso created by the French house.

Anders Danielsen Lie and Renate Reinsve at the 2022 César Awards

It was a burgundy dress with lace details at the bottom and neckline. A design whose straight structure and the drape of the fabric were reminiscent of the fashion of the early 20th century and which made the Norwegian actress, winner of the Cannes award for Best Actress for her role in the worst person in the worldon one of the most elegant of the evening. The dress also featured a ruffle at the waist as well as a discreet train that fell to her feet as an overlay, and a pronounced slit in the skirt. details that were handcrafted in the firm’s workshopwhat opens its doors to HELLO! to show us the creative process.

Burgundy Velvet Dress by Louis Vuitton

The dress chosen by Renate Reinsve maintained a simple style but made the difference in the small details, such as the sequins and rhinestones of the lace that were hand-sewn by the brand’s artisans. A piece that shone by itself and that lThe actress finished off with black ankle-strap sandals whose fabric also had a discreet satin sheen, in keeping with the dress. Like jewels, they stood out a bracelet and a ring, both white gold and diamondsbelonging to the louis vuitton high jewelry collection