We tell you why Xbox monopoly accusations are unlikely to prosper after buying Activision

In recent times there has been a lot of talk about Microsoft purchases. After taking over a large number of studios, the company has also begun to buy large publishers and, of course, suspicions about a possible monopoly have not been long in coming. Is there really something to fear from the North American company? We tell you if Xbox can be accused of monopoly after buying Activision Blizzard.

While the news was welcomed by labor rights advocates and fans of the Xbox brand, it was also cause for alarm for some. It should be remembered that just a year ago, Microsoft also bought ZeniMax, although for a much smaller sum, taking series as relevant as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout sagas that were multiplatform. After having been buying studios, Microsoft is now buying large publishers and at the time we did a report to explain the reason for the change. As in any maneuver of these dimensions, they began to emerge monopoly accusations and US academics and lawmakers have also viewed the takeover with suspicion. And the truth is that it comes at a time when the Federal Trade Commission is under pressure over accusations of leniency.

We wanted to delve into all this and, to do so, we have sought the help of different experts in the field. The first thing we did was go to Priscilla Totten, director of the communication area of ​​the American Bar Association, who in turn helped us connect with David Golden, Antitrust Counsel and Litigation Specialist at Constantine Cannon. On the other hand, professionals such as the lawyer Paulo López, expert in mergers and acquisitions at the López Abogados law firm, have a clear position on the matter that we have also taken care to consult. We merge all those opinions, we have documented ourselves and we have created this report in which we tell you how things are.

Is there really a real risk of accusation of monopoly for the Microsoft company in all this? Could the purchase of Activision be stopped with this excuse? These are the explanations that the experts give us.

Microsoft knows what it’s doing

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

It seems obvious, right? No one gets involved in a purchase of these dimensions if their legal department has not reviewed all the possibilities beforehand, so it seems difficult that all this has not been thoroughly studied by Microsoft legalists. “Large multinationals always have a mergers and acquisitions division that is continuously studying the market. They know what they are doing, which is why they are the ones who earn the most from these operations,” Paulo López tells us.

So, what is the antitrust law and in what cases can it act? “Antitrust law exists to promote competition, innovation and freedom of consumers to choose from,” says Golden. “For decades, the video game industry has struggled to encompass all three areas. The rise of dominant video game platforms that lessen competition, whether in the form of pricing rules, payment restrictions, or distribution limits, is certainly a negative. Whether purchases from Activision and Bungie, specifically, are positive or negative, is something to be seen“.

However, US legislation is somewhat lax on this issue, and it is the one that matters to us because it is the place where the case is located. “Generally speaking, under the laws of the United States, a monopoly is not illegal. However, whoever exercises the monopoly cannot curb competition through illegal conduct, such as acquiring a company that can minimize competition.” How is this judged as objectively as possible? The antitrust agents of the United States, such as the Federal Trade Commission, will be the ones to assess Microsoft’s power in markets that match Activision’s markets.”If these reports cause the acquisition to result in substantially higher market share for Microsoft-Activision combined in a market or specific markets, the purchase could be subject to a challenge”.

What does this mean? In short, the antitrust authorities will define the markets in which Microsoft and Activision compete and examine how many competitors remain in that market after the acquisition and, in turn, whether it is feasible for new companies to participate competitively in those markets.

Exclusivity can be anti-competitive under antitrust lawsDavid GoldenMany fans were wondering: If Microsoft starts making games that used to be cross-platform, like the Call of Duty series, exclusive to its ecosystem, could that be considered an act of monopoly? They’ve already made it clear that they intend to keep CoD cross-platform, but it’s an assumption we’ve also asked about and the answer remains clear. “Exclusivity may be anti-competitive under US antitrust laws, under certain circumstances,” says the lawyer. “For example, it’s illegal for a monopolist to use exclusivity to limit or prevent competition. If Microsoft were to make Call of Duty an Xbox-exclusive franchise, could that be illegal? In and of itself, probably not because Sony could still compete with Microsoft by offering other games to PlayStation users.” That is, it could not be considered a monopoly either.

It is true that digital platforms and their ecosystems are under increased surveillance by antitrust law, due to their enormous economic power in today’s economy. “Software developers are especially vulnerable to market power because they have to use those platforms to distribute their products, including game developers,” says Golden. “Antitrust officials around the world have become more focused on digital platforms because of this balance of power and because of allegations of anti-competitive conduct.”

Is a purchase dispute possible?

“I have two perspectives on whether a challenge is possible,” Golden tells us. “If antitrust authorities rely on traditional market analysis, a challenge is unlikelysimply because there will be several independent video game publishers left after the acquisition.” However, the potential effects in other markets where Microsoft is a major competitor could cause some problems. “There are markets where they are very strong, such as video game consoles. video game, and others where it directly dominates, such as desktop operating systems, taking them into account there would be the possibility of a challenge”. This alternative, taking into account the brand’s multi-platform launch policy, also seems very little probable.

Let’s put ourselves in the hypothetical but, we insist, unlikely event that there is a challenge to the merger. What would happen? In the United States, certain mergers require the merging companies to provide information to the government and, after an investigation, the government can take several paths: it can allow the merger and take no action; require companies to divest certain lines of business voluntarily (to avoid a challenge); or file a lawsuit in court to stop the merger. Recent examples of such lawsuits are FTC vs. Facebook and the United States vs. Visa-Plaid. The Facebook lawsuit is currently being litigated, and Visa abandoned its plans to acquire Plaid after the government will file the claim.

“The antitrust law exists to promote competition, innovation and the freedom of consumers to choose,” reminds us the lawyer who, in general, does not consider that there will be major problems for the purchase of Activision to prosper by Microsoft. He remembers that in 3DGames We have been very attentive to recent movements such as the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, that of Zynga at the hands of Take Two or the recent acquisition of Bungie by Sony. From here you can take a look at how Xbox’s internal studios are doing right now and, from this other link, those of Sony studios.