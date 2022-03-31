We tested 3 versions of Android which are the same: OnePlus, OPPO and realme

Related news

Since the origins of Android, Google has allowed manufacturers to change the aesthetics of the system and add functions. That has been something that we have seen in the main brands, although it has changed over time. Samsung is a good example, and we’ve seen its interface go from an iPhone-mimicking design to arguably the best interface on the system, at least when you factor in updates.

Other firms have developed their own interfaces, such as OPPO, that with Color OS it has been learning what Western users like and is getting more and more right. But what about one plus and with Realme?

Color OS = realme UI 3.0 = Oxygen OS 12

We have had the opportunity to test three Android interfaces that run on Android 12. All three belong to brands that are closely related. For those who do not know, although they are different companies, OPPO is Realme’s parent company, and its integration with OnePlus is becoming more and more pronounced.

So much so that Color OS was tried to join Oxygen OS, although if we’re honest it doesn’t seem like that’s necessary. In the following video you can see what these three layers are like.





As you can see for yourself, the engineers of the three companies have used the same interface in all three layers, making very slight modifications to go from Color OS to Realme UI, and some more to go to Oxygen OS.

It is not a problem

I want to make it clear that the fact that the three layers are not different is not a problem. Any of the mobiles that use them offers a great level of customization, a very decent speed and stabilization that other layers would already want.

Our only question is why OPPO does not focus on just one interface and also uses it on Realme and OnePlus, while improving the update speed of its two sub-brands, which have had the occasional incident.

