We tested the best cheap sports headphones: the best is sold on Amazon for less than 30 euros | Showcase

There are many users who follow their sessions of running or your gym workouts with music. The doubt arises when choosing good headphones because not all models are designed for sports. Luckily, those that do incorporate essential features such as sweat resistance and good ergonomics and fit so they don’t fall out of your ears when you move.

What sports headphones have we chosen?

The five protagonists of this comparison belong to firms known to the consumer and, in addition, their amount does not exceed 40 euros. They are the following: Creative Outlier One V2 (8.5), Energy Sistem Earphones Sport 6 (7.5), JBL Endurance RunBT (8.5), JVC HA-EC20 (7.75) and Sony Extra Bass MDR-XB510AS (8).

They have been analyzed and tested taking into account these criteria:

Design: from a double perspective. On the one hand, the choice of materials to guarantee their resistance to water (for example, if we want to wash them) and sweat. On the other, the possibility that they adapt to each person and ears; hence, the usual thing is that they include different pads and covers.

Ergonomics: comfort of use is essential, especially as the minutes go by. Also that they do not fall when making any movement and that they are perfectly fixed to the auditory pavilion.

Control: all of them incorporate a control system in their cable. How is this control?

Sound: Taking into account the price range in which they are located, how does each earphone sound? Is the sound clear or distorted? This experience has also been transferred to the quality of the conversations.

Comparison of the best cheap sports headphones: this is how we have tested them

To verify their operation, performance and sound quality, we have used each of these five sports headphones for a week, both in sessions of running as in our visits to the gym. Except for the Sony model, which works connected via a 3.5mm cable, the rest integrate Bluetooth technologywhich has made it possible, on the other hand, to compare the duration of their batteries.

The scores have been very even, so much so that the sports headphones Creative Outlier One V2 and JBL Endurance RunBT have obtained the same final mean score. They have been the models that we liked the most and that offer the best balance when assessing the most important purchase criteria: design, ergonomics, sound quality and playback control.

JBL Endurance RunBT Sports Headphone: Our Pick

East Bluetooth model with in-ear and wireless design, available in black and yellow, shares with the Creative Outlier One V2 sports headphones a feature that makes it different from other devices in its class. We refer to magnetized design that we have already commented on in the analysis of his opponent.

Resistant to sweat and with an autonomy close to five hours, the quality of its finishes has been worked very well. As expected, they feel very light and freedom of movement when practicing sports it is absolute. Not only has its ergonomics caught our attention, but also the fixation offered to use them for many minutes without discomfort. The key is found in its pads, which the manufacturer has baptized with the name of FlexSoft.

The control built into the cable to manage the songs we listen to responds without any problem. The same thing happens with phone calls; This control has only three buttons. As for sound, JBL has like the rest a long history in the development of products related to audio and lJBL Endurance RunBT sports headphones do not disappoint. With a medium volume it is more than enough.

Creative Outlier One V2 Sport Headphone: The Alternative

With a weight of 15 grams, its aesthetic is sober and less conspicuous than other models. However, it has an interesting feature in its favor: as each earphone has a magnet, if we momentarily stop using them they can be put together so that they are hung around the neck and thus do not bother. Their IPX5 certification makes them resistant to accidental splashes and sweat.. They are not washable.

The cable, which is flat to avoid tangles, incorporates the controls to use. There are three and to the touch the sensation is quite pleasant. The one at the top is used to turn the volume up and go to the next track, while the one at the bottom is used to turn it down and go back to the previous song. In the center is a button in the shape of a circle: not only turns them on, but also starts/pauses playback and allows you to activate the mobile phone assistant (Google Assistant or Siri) by pressing twice in a row.

As usual in sports models, comes with three different sized silicone tips and covers, specifically two. Meanwhile, the comfort of use has responded to our expectations as long as we make sure that the headphones have been as sealed as possible.

And the sound? Its SBC codec, even though it is not one of the most advanced, allows you to enjoy more than correct audio. The experience of its hands-free function, on the other hand, can be improved because sometimes small interferences occur. to carry the Creative Outlier One V2 sports headphones on the move, the manufacturer has included a travel bag of cloth

Sony Extra Bass Sports Headphones MDR-XB510ASR: the best value for money

Available in Various colors (blue, black, green and red) for the user to choose the version he likes best, includes numerous accessories: a carrying case, a clothing clip, various sizes of soft silicone earplugs, and various rubber hooks or arch supports to help hold. Also, added a accessory that adjusts the length of the cable (just over a meter) from the headphones. Yes, the Japanese model works via a 3.5mm jack connection.

Both the design of these Sony Extra Bass Sports Headphones MDR-XB510ASR (they are washable) as the quality of their cable denotes durability; cable that, as expected, has the classic controls to manage music and calls; Yes indeed, the volume is not adjusted directlywhich requires doing it from the digital music player or mobile phone with which they are used.

Its fastening and coupling system have been well resolved. Just as positive is the sound experience: the sound is quite balanced, have body, is clean and his Extra Bass technology Helps slightly boost the bass.

JVC HA-EC20BT Sport Headphone

Provided with Bluetooth 4.1 technology and unlike its opponents, it is the one that provides less autonomy. This, however, does not significantly affect your user experience if we take into account that it meets everything necessary to accompany us in our training sessions.

The JVC HA-EC20BT sports headphones they’re made to be splash and sweat proof, but more importantly: They are much more comfortable than a priori we have been thinking thanks to the adjustment work carried out by your system PivotMotionFitby giving us security and preventing us from being able to move as freely as we would like for fear of falling.

On the other hand, it is advisable not to raise the volume level too much to prevent the music from distorting. Also, and depending on the style of music, the sound does not shine enough. In the case of calls, conversations take place in complete comfort and without problems. Finally, comment that the remote control has three buttons. Sometimes, it does not respond to the orders it receives at first and you have to repeat the action.

Sports earphone Energy Sistem Earphones Sport 6

They are the only ones in the comparison with a completely wireless designhence they belong to the category TrueWireless and that are marketed with a charger case capable of offering —according to its manufacturer— up to three additional loads so that your autonomy reaches a maximum of 20 hours; in the tests carried out, this value is significantly lower but even so it is among the best compared to its opponents.

As aspects to highlight of this charger case: the led lights that inform about the state of the load and the magnetized zone so that the headphones fit perfectly. They connect with mobile phone via Bluetooth 5.0. This pairing is almost instantaneous and most importantly, after the first time they are paired, then the process repeats itself automatically.

Meanwhile, his wearing comfort surprises in a positive way (especially the first half hour) thanks to the Secure-Fit+ fastening system, a rubber support with a flexible and customizable design. The Spanish firm has included two supports to choose from in the box, as well as several interchangeable pads.

Managing music, calls or voice assistant control while, for example, we run is much easier than one imagines even if we are not used to this kind of headphones. The key is in the path of its physical buttons. Although the volume is not heard too high in the sports headphones Energy Sistem Earphones Sport 6, in others, on the other hand, yes; this does not prevent the experience from being satisfactory in general terms. Being submersible, can be washed in water.

