“We thought it was over. But …”, the whole truth – Libero Quotidiano





The first part of Sunday In, as always for almost two years now, it is entirely dedicated to Covid, the coronavirus emergency. And today’s episode, Sunday 23 January, obviously is no exception. In the studio from Mara Venier here is Matteo Bassetti, Le Foche, Stefano Bonaccini and also the undersecretary for health of the M5s, Pierpaolo Sileri.





There was talk of vaccinating children, and here Sileri pointed out that “in the last week the vaccinated in the 5-11 age group they increased by 300,000“. However, closely, the undersecretary added:” We will still have high infections for a few days but then they will start to go down like in England. Those who are vaccinated have 39 times the risk of ending up in intensive care and 33 times the risk of dying “.





So a focus on Omicron. Undersecretary Grillino recalled how “the Omicron variant arrived by reinforcing the fourth wave that started with the Delta“. And again, speaking of the vaccine, he admitted:”We thought it was over after the second dose, but the mistake is to think that the vaccine alone can solve everything between pandemic and endemic “, he concluded, reiterating the importance of the vaccine and making it clear how much pandemic scenarios are by definition changeable.