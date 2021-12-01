“We thought we were going to join Real Madrid”

“We thought we would reach Real, but it was still a beautiful dream“. This is one of the messages sent by an executive of the Juventus during the last summer, when the investigation into the capital gains case was still not known to the general public.

For the moment, he writes The Corriere della Sera, the work of analyzing the documents seized by the military of the financial economic police unit of the Yellow Flames continues, although at the moment “the famous card»Of the alleged arrears of Ronaldo did not turn up.

Yesterday the hearings of the people involved in the affair continued, with Paolo Morganti, organizing secretary who arrived at Juve in February 2019, for two hours in front of the prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio.

At the moment, as is known, the investigation follows two lines: the criminal one and that of sports justice. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has been opening the investigation for some time but without having the necessary tools that can allow for significant digging. Fictitious capital gains in the world of football were punished with a penalty.

The most recent precedent is the one concerning the Chievo and the Cesena who had agreed to inflate some ratings of Primavera players. All this, however, was only possible thanks to the criminal investigation that managed to bring out clear interceptions that confirmed the intentions of the two clubs.

The Turin prosecutor hopes to be able to deliver the documents of the investigation into the hands of sports justice within a month. Acts involving the FIGC and Consob, which has already had two hearings on the matter with the members of Covisoc. The outcome of the interceptions that emerged within the investigation may not have a criminal value, but could instead be the keystone to be handed over to the sports justice system.

