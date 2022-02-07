‘We throw rotten eggs on Bezos’ yacht’: the Dutch against the dismantling of the historic bridge

A group of nearly 3000 Dutchmen (but the number is steadily increasing) decided to show your disappointment faced with the choice of dismantling a bridge representative of the history of the city of Rotterdam to allow the passage of the last whim of Jeff Bezos, the founder and ex-CEO of Amazon. Last whim that takes the form of a mammoth yacht of almost 130 meters, which may not be able to pass under the space offered by De Hef to reach the ocean and, later, its wealthy new owner.









Precisely for this reason the authorities of Rotterdam (De Hef is located in the port Koningshaven of the Dutch city) considered the temporary dismantling of the central part of the bridge, as long as the costs did not fall on the citizens, but on the manufacturer of the Oceanco boat and therefore also on Bezos. This was not enough to quell the spirits of the citizens of Rotterdam, who are pouring into Facebook to show their disappointment by organizing an event with the explanatory name of: “We launch eggs on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht”.





Rotten eggs against Jeff Bezos’ superyacht: Rotterdam citizens oppose the dismantling of De Hef





“We are rallying all citizens of Rotterdam. Bring a box of rotten eggs with you and throw them en masse on Jeff’s superyacht as you cruise through De Hef in Rotterdam.”reads the description of the event on social media. “Rotterdam was built from the rubble by its inhabitants, and we don’t dismantle it in favor of the phallic symbolism of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight!”





The event set for June 1 and, at the time of writing the piece, it seems that about 2900 people want to participate, with over 10 thousand who have shown interest. The Bezos megayacht under construction in Alblasserdam and its cost is estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Once completed he will have to pass through Rotterdam, but he may not be able to pass De Hef and the approximately 40 meters he offers to the ships below him. It is a centuries-old bridge, a monument to the city and its citizens. Refurbished and reassembled in 2017, local authorities promised they would never dismantle it again. Last week Mayor Aboutaleb suggested that a decision had not yet been made, but if it was decided on decommissioning the costs would all be borne by Oceanco and Bezos.







